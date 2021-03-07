Cowboys a Great Fit for Free Agent Ex-Pro Bowl Sack Master, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys need a massive improvement on defense and free-agent defensive tackle Leonard Williams would look nice with a star on his helmet. Former NFL pass rusher Chris Long believes the Cowboys would be a perfect fit for Leonard.

“The other day I threw out that I think Leonard would be fun in Dallas,” Long noted on his Green Light podcast. “If Dallas is going to be more aggressive than they were this year, hopefully, they are. He’s a guy who aggressiveness unlocked his game. A vertical scheme where he can get off the ball, him [and] [Dexter] Lawrence.”

The Cowboys would have to pry Williams away from their NFC East rival after the defensive lineman had a career year with the Giants. Williams had 11.5 sacks, 57 tackles and 30 quarterback hits in 2020. The defensive tackle played on the franchise tag last season which equated to a $16.1 million salary.

It will be interesting to see what Williams will be able to command in free agency given this season is a bit of a statistical outlier compared to previous years, but it is hard to argue with his production. Williams and other free agents will be dealing with a shrinking salary cap and may find it challenging to land a lucrative long-term deal.

Williams Could Command a $20 Million Salary

As Long suggested, the Cowboys would likely love to have Williams on their defensive line, but his price tag is expected to be higher than Dallas will be able to spend. New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard projects the defensive tackle will command about $20 million per season.

“The Giants want Leonard Williams back,” Leonard explained. “They have told him that. He likes it in New York, too. They just have to make the money work. I think they’ll strike a long-term deal soon that gives Williams something around the $20 million annual value he has earned but keeps his 2021 cap hit low, using bonus money and a reduced first-year salary. Franchise tagging him a second straight year would cost the Giants either $19.35 million or $21.34 million for 2021, depending on whether he wins two outstanding grievances with the NFLPA over his position designation (tackle vs. end) in 2019 and 2020.”

Quinn on Defensive Scheme: ‘It’s an Aggressive Front’

Earlier this offseason, new Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn discussed his philosophy on the PFF Podcast. Quinn described his ideal defense as one with an “aggressive front.”

“Number one, create the identity where guys can play fast,” Quinn explained, via The Athletic. “I think every really good defense, that has a part in it. It’s an aggressive front, and they play that way. That, to me, is where it starts. I’m looking forward to digging in on all those topics. But at the end of the day, how much you play of one thing or another, that’ll depend a little bit on the players.”

The Cowboys will likely only have a chance at signing Williams if he inked a one-year deal with hopes of landing a bigger contract in 2022. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported that the Cowboys are expected to re-sign Gerald McCoy who will provide depth at defensive tackle. McCoy missed all of last season with an injury, and it will be worth watching to see what kind of impact he will have on the defense.

