New Details Emerge on Cowboys’ 3 Key Free Agent Visits: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing the quest to rebuild their defense as the team will host two key free-agent safeties. Colts’ Malik Hooker and Falcons’ Damontae Kazee are slated to visit The Star on Wednesday, March 24 as the team attempts to solidify their secondary, per The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins. Former Lions safety Jayron Kearse was also recently added to the visit list as well.

Kazee would be another familiar face from Atlanta that Dan Quinn could use to jump-start the defense in 2021. Hooker comes with a high pedigree as the No. 15 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft coming out of Ohio State, but his pro career has underwhelmed as the safety has battled injuries.

The Colts safety only played two games last season before suffering a torn Achilles that ended his season. Kazee is coming off of an Achilles injury as well.

CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported that the medical evaluations for both players will play a key role in the team’s decision on who to sign. Walker added that there is not a consensus on who the Cowboys prefer heading into their visits.

“I’m told the meet with Damontae Kazee is *expected* before Wednesday. Malik Hooker: TBD (but still expected to be this week),” Walker explained on Twitter. “Itineraries change and visits are fluid, so keep this in mind. Both are looking to get a green light from Cowboys docs — med being huge part of visit.”

Kazee Is Also Scheduled to Visit the Lions

According to The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Kazee also has a visit scheduled with the Lions unless the Cowboys are able to sign him to a deal after meeting with the safety. Kazee gives the Cowboys a bit more flexibility with his experience playing both corner and safety.

“Damontae Kazee is scheduled to visit Lions this week — if he leaves Cowboys’ building first,” Gehlken tweeted. “A chance Cowboys talks develop quickly following his Wednesday physical. He or Malik Hooker would give Dallas a true FS skillset. Kazee can add nickel CB depth behind Jourdan Lewis, too.”

The Medical Exams Are Expected to Play a Crucial Role in Who the Cowboys Sign

The Cowboys already added his former Falcons teammate Keanu Neal who is expected to play both safety and linebacker in Dallas. If either Hooker or Kazee has a great medical evaluation, it could be the deciding factor in who the Cowboys ultimately sign.

“Their Wednesday itinerary includes a tour of The Star and meetings with certain Cowboys coaches, but a medical exam is easily considered the most vital part of their trip,” Gehlken detailed. “…Given the severe nature of an Achilles tear and tedious rehabilitation required, the Cowboys arranged this visit in part to conduct important due diligence on where the free safeties are physically, gauging each player’s progress before any contract is finalized. If at least one physical goes well, that step could develop quickly.”

