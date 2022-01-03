Insider Reveals New Potential Distraction Amid Cowboys Coaching Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys assistants continue to be linked to NFL head coaching vacancies as the regular season concludes. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will interview with the Jaguars as he also prepares for Dallas’ regular season finale against the Eagles, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to interview virtually for the Jaguars’ head coaching job late next week, per source,” Pelissero noted on Twitter on January 2. “As @RapSheet reported here, Bucs DC Todd Bowles will also do an early virtual interview. Jacksonville interviewed Doug Pederson in-person on Thursday.”

McCarthy Has Been Supportive of Cowboys Assistants Interviewing for Head Coaching Jobs





To be clear, Moore interviewing with the Jaguars does not necessarily mean it will be a distraction for the Cowboys ahead of their matchup against the Eagles. Yet, given some of the Cowboys’ offensive struggles against the Cardinals, it is understandable that some will question whether the coaching rumors are having an impact on the team’s performance on the field. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been vocal with his support for Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn exploring whatever job opportunities come their way with opposing teams.

“It says a lot about the staff and the players in the season and just how we’re doing things from a program standpoint,” McCarthy noted during his December 27 press conference. “But you know, at the end of the day, it’s about those individuals, too. I think you have to acknowledge the guys that may have the opportunity, and it’s definitely well-deserving and they’re ready.

“So, you embrace that, but I think these are hard jobs to get and when you see someone put themselves in position, you appreciate that because obviously you know, we as a football team and in our operation, definitely benefit from that.”



Quinn on Coaching Rumors: 'I Wasn't Coming Here to Look [at] What My Next Job Would Be'





Quinn was initially linked to the Jaguars opening as well, but the defensive coordinator will not interview for the position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This does not prevent Quinn from having an interest in other openings, but it appears he is no longer a candidate with Jacksonville.

“Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn will not interview with the Jaguars for their HC job during the two-week window in which HC interviews are allowed, per source,” Schefter tweeted on December 29. “Jaguars requested permission to interview Quinn earlier this week. Quinn has been consistent in emphasizing he will be selective about his next job.

“I wasn’t coming here to look [at] what my next job would be,” Quinn noted, per the Cowboys website. “I wanted to come in here and have a blast and hopefully kick a** and make an impact.”

Moore on H.C. Interest: 'This Is Obviously Focus No. 1'





Moore is clearly more intrigued by the Jaguars vacancy than Quinn, which makes sense given he has not been a head coach before. Heading into Week 17, the Cowboys assistant noted that his main focus is to “make sure we’re still rolling” referring to the team’s offense.

“Obviously, if the opportunity shows up that would be awesome,” Moore explained, via DallasCowboys.com. “But we’ve got to take care of this thing first,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re still rolling, and this is obviously focus No. 1. We’ve got to put everything into this thing, and we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of ourselves.”