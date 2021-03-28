Former Pro Bowl Free Agent Says Cowboys on ‘Dream Team’ List: Report

Seattle Seahawks star linebacker K.J. Wright is still on the free-agent market and the former Pro Bowler called the Dallas Cowboys one of his “dream teams.” During an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fischer, Wright admitted he has an interest in teaming up with his former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Dallas.

“Dallas has certainly always been on my list of ‘dream teams,'” Wright noted. “With coach Dan Quinn there, and with other aspects of that team and that defense, I do think it’s one of the teams I fit in with.”

Wright along with Bobby Wagner have formed one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL. Now, Wright is looking for a payday after coming off one of the better seasons of his career. The Seahawks linebacker had 86 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, two sacks and two fumble recoveries during the 2020 season.

Wright Nixed the Idea of Taking a Discount

Earlier this offseason, Wright shot down the idea that he would take a discount to stay in Seattle. The same can likely be said for Wright to sign with the Cowboys or another team.

“No man, I do way too much on the football field to take a discount,” Wright said on The Jim Rome Show in February. “It makes absolutely no sense. If you want to win all these championships and look good on Sundays, you got to compensate your guys that are making plays. Like you said earlier, nobody had double-digit TFLs [tackles for loss] and PDs [pass deflections] in the NFL. So, I have a family and I’m trying to set up long, long-term success for my family.”

The challenge for the Cowboys is they have about $8 million in remaining cap space and with plenty of work to do this offseason. Wright just finished a two-year, $14 million deal and is likely looking for something similar. The one thing working in the Cowboys’ favor is Wright still remains unsigned and a shrinking salary cap has caused many free agents to accept less money than they were expecting.

Wright on His Future: ‘I Haven’t Made Any Decisions Yet’

It remains to be seen whether the Cowboys will get creative to try to make room for Wright. The linebacker did not elaborate on who the other “dream teams” are on his list.

“I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Wright told Sports Illustrated. “But it’s a big one – and I’m looking forward to the future.”

We have already seen the Cowboys sign two of Quinn’s former players, Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee, to help ease their new coordinator’s transition. Wright played for Quinn in Seattle when he was the team’s defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. Back in 2015, Wright described Quinn as a “defensive mastermind” after he took the Falcons head coaching job.

Things did not work out as planned in Atlanta, but the Cowboys are optimistic that Quinn will once again thrive as he returns to a coordinator role. It will be worth watching to see if Wright could be the latest of Quinn’s former players to join him with the Cowboys.