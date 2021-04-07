Cowboys Make Final Decision on Star Free Agent K.J. Wright

Weeks after Seattle Seahawks linebacker labeled the Dallas Cowboys as one of his dream teams, it appears he will not be reunited with his former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Big D. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported the Cowboys have opted to no longer pursue Wright in free agency.

“But bad news for the dreamers: The Cowboys do not at this time agree with the fit, or with the dream, and according to sources have informed Wright’s representation that they will not be pursuing him at this time,” Fisher detailed. “Wright, 6-4 and 246 and at 31-year-old still a force even after a decade of NFL football, could still return to the Seahawks, though that move is not, sources tell us, ‘front-burner’ for Seattle.”

What is the Cowboys’ rationale for passing on the former Pro Bowler? The Cowboys appear to be confident in their current linebacker group and recently added Keanu Neal who is expected to spend time at the position in addition to safety.

“But the Dallas front office – maybe also influenced by whatever Wright’s contract desires are – believe that their linebacking corps is solid as is,” Fisher added.

Wright Labeled the Cowboys as One of His ‘Dream Teams’

The rumors connecting Wright to the Cowboys started to gain steam after the linebacker called Dallas one of his “dream teams.” Wright cited his connection to Quinn as one of the selling points for the Cowboys.

“Dallas has certainly always been on my list of ‘dream teams,’” Wright previously told Sports Illustrated. “With coach Dan Quinn there, and with other aspects of that team and that defense, I do think it’s one of the teams I fit in with.”

Spotrac projects Wright’s market value is a two-year, $14.3 million contract in free agency. This is likely well above what the Cowboys were willing to pay for Wright.

The Cowboys Have Been Bargain Shoppers in Free Agency

The Cowboys passing on Wright is just the latest frugal decision from the front office this offseason. After signing Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension, the Cowboys have been prudent with how they use their limited cap space. The Cowboys have been focused on retooling their defense but signed players like Damontae Kazee along with Neal who came with a discount given their recent injury history.

Dallas’ biggest offseason addition may not have come on the field as the team hired Quinn after the defense’s dismal performance last season. During Prescott’s press conference, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noted Quinn would be “extraordinarily influential” in the team’s offseason moves on defense.

“Quinn, in my view, has some great skins on the wall,” Jones said, per Pro Football Talk. “He’s got great experience. He is people-skilled. When you’re around him, you’ll see that. He’s certainly a dedicated football coach, and he’s covered a lot of ground. We have a lot of tape, so to speak, if you were talking about a player. We’ve got really a lot of information to look at to decide how he fits us. He was absolutely perfect for us in this situation to come in here. He’ll be extraordinarily influential in how we put together our personnel on defense. I think he’s got that kind of credibility.”