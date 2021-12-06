Cowboys Starting WR Michael Gallup Could Bolt for NFC Foe, Says Analyst

All eyes will be on the Dallas Cowboys receiver group this offseason with key wideouts Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson among the team’s key free agents. The Cowboys will have plenty of competition if the team wishes to re-sign Gallup. Bleacher Report’s Chris Rolling sees the Bears and Jaguars as two of the top contenders to land Gallup.

“It’s easy to forget about Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup,” Rolling detailed. “Gallup falls behind CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott in terms of name recognition around Dak Prescott. Add in the fact he only played in five games through Week 12, and he just isn’t getting a ton of attention.

“But Gallup, 25, still boasts a wicked blend of size and speed on the boundary that has helped him average 15.1 yards per catch for his career. Over his 2019 and 2020 seasons, he totaled 1,950 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging better than 14 yards per catch both times. And he did so in 2020 despite Prescott only making it into five games.

“Based on the above and the incredible plays he’s already posting now that he’s healthy again, it’s safe to project Gallup as a No. 1 in nearly any system. Despite his missed time, he’s still third in receiving from the 2018 class, behind only D.J. Moore and Calvin Ridley—other guys sure to get No. 1 money.”

Gallup Is ‘Too Expensive’ for the Cowboys to Re-Sign, Says Analyst

If Gallup lands an offer anywhere near WR1 money, the Cowboys are going to find it challenging to retain the starting wideout. Consider the two teams Rolling mentioned as possible fits.

The Jaguars are projected to have nearly $72 million in cap space in 2022, while the Bears are predicted to have $44 million, per Spotrac. Gallup would also likely have a larger role in either the Bears or Jaguars offense given the amount of depth the Cowboys have at receiver with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

By comparison, the Cowboys will be forced to make roster cuts as the team is projected to be $12 million over the cap. The Athletic’s Bob Sturm described Gallup as “too expensive” for the Cowboys to retain.

“Look, Michael Gallup is too expensive — even if he did cost himself a bunch by missing half the season,” Sturm noted on November 5. “He is going elsewhere. But if we have found anything out, it is that Wilson is very capable of being someone’s No. 3. I prefer it to be here.”

Gallup on His Future With Cowboys: ‘I Would Love to Stay Here’

Gallup has maintained his desire to re-sign with the Cowboys, but players typically follow the money in free agency. It is unrealistic to expect Gallup to give the Cowboys a hometown discount, especially since he is currently on his rookie deal of four-year, $3.5 million.

“I would love to stay here,” Gallup told The Athletic’s Jon Machota during a June interview. “I hope I get to stay here. But I can’t control that. All I can control is what I can do on the field. It’s just go out there and make plays.”

“…I got my boys here in Dallas,” Gallup responded. “I’ve been here in Dallas. I know the ropes down here in Dallas. Dallas is a great area to be. The fans are great. The owners are great. The team is great. The coaches are great. I would love to stay down here.”