Cowboys Send Message on Quarterback Competition

The race is on between Cooper Rush and Will Grier to be the Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. Rush had a firm grip on the spot last season, even leading the Cowboys to an October 31st victory over the Vikings when Prescott was sidelined with a calf injury.

Grier’s impressive play during training camp has prompted Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to hint that the door is open for the former West Virginia standout to win the backup job. McCarthy emphasized that Grier has “made a step” forward compared to where the quarterback performed after the Cowboys claimed him off waivers last September.

“I think Will’s made a step [forward] clearly,” McCarthy explained during an August 9 press conference. “I think Will’s done a really nice job with his reps. You could feel the command. I think coming in at the time that he came in [last season], the language barrier [of the offense] is always a challenge when you go into a new system like ours.

“[Grier] was there every day in the offseason, and I think you’re seeing it’s paid off. But I think it’s clear that he’s playing much quicker and he’s making plays. I do think he definitely has the type of playmaking ability, not only to make plays in a pocket, but definitely out of the pocket.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Could the Cowboys Keep 3 Quarterbacks on the Roster?

Fantastic throw from Will Grier to Jaquarii Roberson down the seam. pic.twitter.com/k6d3YazQRx — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 4, 2022

Despite Grier’s strong camp, McCarthy still appears to have plenty of faith in Rush. McCarthy admitted that Rush’s performance during last season still carries weight as the team assesses the quarterbacks.

“It’s definitely part of the evaluation,” McCarthy said of Rush’s play during the 2021 season. “That’s our business, and I think you have to stay in tune with that. You know, what have you done for me lately. He had an opportunity last year and produced.

“I love the road that Cooper’s traveled. I think it’s definitely someone that we all have a lot of trust in and belief. Not only from the coaching staff but from his teammates. But yeah, his experience and being able to go in there and play as he did and how he played [is a factor].”

Heading Into Camp, Grier Was a Projected Roster Cut

Will Grier is running the 2s during today’s Mojo Moment. He slips pressure & finds Simi Fehoko. pic.twitter.com/1kG8b6UUaB — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022

Heading into training camp, Grier was on the roster bubble, but the Cowboys may find it challenging to cut the quarterback, even if Rush is named the backup. Grier was once projected to be a first-round pick before the Panthers selected him in the third-round after slipping in the 2019 NFL draft. Prior to training camp, Cowboys insider Bobby Belt projected Grier would be among the roster cuts.

“Starting off with the quarterbacks, I think [the Cowboys keep only] Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott,” Belt explained during a July 26 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “Now, they did carry Will Grier at times last year. They did have three at a time, and Mike McCarthy is a quarterback guy.

“But I think there’s just going to be a couple [of positions where cuts need to be made], especially assuming you’re going to have to hold on to Michael Gallup for a few weeks without him being on PUP. You’re just going to have to make a sacrifice somewhere, and that’s probably quarterback. Just my own opinion.”