Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Wants to Join AFC Contender, Hints Pro Bowl Foe

Trash talk between Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and Baltimore Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey took a turn when the Pro Bowler hinted that the Cowboys linebacker wanted to join him in the AFC. Parsons called out Humphrey for admitting that he did not know that the Titanic was real. Humphrey responded by asking Parsons if he still wanted “to come to the Ravens” after the Cowboys Pro Bowler posted a photo of himself alongside the Baltimore corner.

“Do you still want to come to the Ravens?” Humphrey responded with a May 12, 2023 tweet. “Or were you just was talking that night???”

Parsons attempted to squash this notion by insisting he has sights set on a Cowboys’ trip to Las Vegas where the 2024 Super Bowl will take place. The Dallas defender continued to troll Humphrey by adding that the “Ravens will sink just like the titanic.”

“Ravens will sink just like the titanic!!” Parsons remarked. “This ish is real Marlo!!! Cowboys bowl catch me in Vegas!!”

Just in case you were wondering, the Cowboys currently sit tied at No. 6 in the latest Super Bowl odds at +1400, per FanDuel. The Eagles are a slight favorite to win the NFC East at +110 followed by the Cowboys with +165 odds. Baltimore is No. 8 in Vegas at +1800 to win the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Rumors: Micah Parsons Still Has 2 Seasons Remaining on His Deal & Dallas Controls His Future

Humphrey’s recruiting pitch appeared to be a bit tongue in cheek, but the Cowboys control Parsons’ fate for the forceable future. Parsons still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $17 million rookie contract, not to mention the Cowboys will undoubtedly exercise the defender’s fifth-year option for the 2026 season.

Beyond this window, Dallas will also have the franchise tag at their disposal to retain Parsons even if the two parties are unable to come to a long-term agreement. In other words, Humphrey can recruit Parsons, but there is little chance the Cowboys are letting the superstar out of Big D anytime soon.

Cowboys News: Micah Parsons Called Out Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins

Parsons has been active on Twitter weighing in on a number of additional topics including the NFL schedule release. The Cowboys linebacker admitted that the NFC East is much deeper than when he entered the league causing a more difficult schedule.

“Nfc east went from the worst division in football, to having the hardest schedule this year!” Parsons noted on March 11. “Life happens fast!”

After taking on Humphrey and the Ravens, Parsons turned his attention to Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins. Parsons had a message for not only Hill but Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins host the Cowboys on December 24 prompting the Dallas pass rusher to suggest he plans to be the “[Grinch] who stole Christmas.”

“😂😂😂😂 yeah! Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is tua!!!” Parsons told Hill on May 12. “I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!!”

The Cowboys kick off the season by battling the Giants on the road September 10. We will see how many enemies Parsons makes before Week 1 arrives.