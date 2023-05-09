Cowboys Predicted to Cut Former Highly Touted Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys could have a decision to make in training camp as the franchise has three quarterbacks on the active roster. Dak Prescott’s job is clearly safe, and Dallas also re-signed Cooper Rush to a new two-year deal this offseason.

This makes Will Grier the third quarterback, and it remains to be seen if the Cowboys will carry all three signal-callers on the active roster. The Athletic’s Jon Machota predicts that Grier will be the odd man out with Prescott and Rush as the only quarterbacks projected to make the 53-man roster.

“The Cowboys did not draft a developmental quarterback in the later rounds so the backup job will again come down to Rush and Will Grier,” Machota wrote on May 8, 2023. “The competition was close last year at training camp. The Cowboys will probably only carry Prescott and a backup at the position on their active roster.”

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy: ‘I Really Like the Progress Will Grier Has Made’

The good news for Grier is the Cowboys did not draft a developmental quarterback despite months of posturing about the possibility. Dallas could release Grier and still opt to re-sign the quarterback to the practice squad if another team does not claim the signal-caller. Prior to the cut deadline ahead of Week 1, Dallas released both Rush and Grier making Prescott the only quarterback on the roster for a short time.

The Cowboys were able to re-sign both quarterbacks after neither player was claimed by another team. Dallas is unlikely to take that same chance this time on Rush, but could follow this path with Grier. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy pointed to Grier’s progress as a major reason why the team opted against drafting a quarterback.

“Definitely [wanted to take a developmental quarterback]. There was definitely some guys that we really liked,” McCarthy said during an April 29 press conference. “But I think the other thing too, as I recall, I think every one of these young men, all eight of them, were the highest-ranked player on the board. … The trust of the board was right on the money all three days.

“But yeah, I really like the progress Will Grier has made. He’s been here the whole time. Obviously, Cooper gives us that veteran presence and everything, so it’s a very healthy room. Having a fourth quarterback is a little bit more of a challenge in today’s NFL than it was years ago. So all those things factor in.”

Will Grier Threw for 3,864 Yards, 37 Touchdowns & 8 Interceptions at West Virginia in 2018

Grier was once a highly touted NFL prospect slated to be selected in the first round. Ultimately, the Panthers selected the former West Virginia star with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

The quarterback only started two games for the Panthers during his three seasons in Carolina before the franchise decided to release Grier in September 2021. Dallas claimed Grier off waivers, and there was some chatter that the signal-caller would beat out Rush for the QB2 role after an impressive training camp performance in 2022. Grier threw for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 67% of his passes during his final season at West Virginia in 2018.