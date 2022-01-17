Cowboys Send Strong Message on Mike McCarthy’s Future

Despite rumors speculating otherwise, all indications are the Dallas Cowboys are moving forward with Mike McCarthy as the team’s head coach heading into the 2022 season. During a January 17 interview with Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan, vice president Stephen Jones noted that he “absolutely” expects McCarthy to be the team’s head coach next season when asked about his future.

“Absolutely, very confident,” Jones remarked when asked about his confidence level on McCarthy being the coach in 2022.

McCarthy & Jones Led the Cowboys’ Exit Meetings

"That was the best option … it's the right decision." Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on the QB draw play that ended the game. pic.twitter.com/ZZfnkkiEAa — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 17, 2022

Jones also revealed that McCarthy along with owner Jerry Jones worked with the team on the day following the Cowboys’ elimination to prepare the roster for the offseason.

“Oh well, like I said, you have a team meeting bright and early,” Jones outlined the team’s activities following their loss to the 49ers. “Jerry and Mike both spoke at it and then our operational staff get up and walk ’em through what their schedule is going to be like in terms of exit interviews with their position coaches, coordinator and then ultimately the head coach. And then, of course, they all have their exit physicals.

“So, it’s a tough time. I mean, unfortunately in the NFL, the way this works, you know, there’ll be 15 to 25 new faces next year. So, it’s a great group of men [in] terms of they had a really nice season, earned the No. 3 seed. We just weren’t able to get over the hump in the playoffs and that’s, as I said, that’s disappointing.”

The Cowboys Sound Pessimistic About the Chances of Retaining Quinn & Moore

A Denver Broncos contingent will be flying to Dallas to hold back-to-back Tuesday interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their head coach position, source said. Broncos GM George Paton among those making trip. He and Quinn worked together in Miami. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022

Cowboys coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn have both been linked to multiple NFL head coaching vacancies. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora both reported the Cowboys could consider replacing McCarthy in favor of either Moore and Quinn.

If the Cowboys do make this move, it would be a change that Jones did not see coming. Jones’ comments about the head coaching searches around the league seem to indicate the Cowboys are prepared to lose at least one of their coordinators.

“Well, at the end of the day, it’s real hard to keep people from taking a head football coaching opportunity,” Jones said when asked if the Cowboys would fight to keep Quinn and Moore. “I mean, they’re hard to come by and there’s a big difference between being a coordinator and a head coach and certainly we understand they deserve it.

“They’ve had their full body of work work, [it] was a very successful season. …So that just comes with the territory, and we just will have to roll up our sleeves and work with them. We’ve got great relationships with both men, and we’ll just work with them as they navigate these waters, and as we do that, we’ll be thinking about what the future holds for the Cowboys as well. Obviously, that’ll be first and foremost.”