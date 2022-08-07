CeeDee Lamb Sends Message on Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Cowboys Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be mentioned as a possible landing spot for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and CeeDee Lamb would likely be a major fan of this potential move. During an August 5, 2022 interview with Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan, Lamb revealed that Beckham and Davante Adams are his two favorite receivers to watch.

“Odell, most definitely, and Davante, them two guys are crazy,” Lamb said of his favorite receivers. “Odell, his yards after the catch. I’ve been watching him since high school. Yeah, since high school and college also.

“And then, I was kind of early on Davante Adams, also. Just because he always had the the wiggle to himself. It just wasn’t as drastic now and as effective. Like you could really see what he’s doing to these DBs. So, you know what I’m saying, just taking hints from here and there.”

If Lamb is already taking inspiration from Beckham’s game, there is little doubt the Cowboys star would love to learn even more by teaming up with OBJ. Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa is among those rooting for the Cowboys to add the free-agent receiver.

“CeeDee was asked here who his favorite receiver currently to watch in the NFL is and the first name he said was @obj,” Ochoa noted on Twitter regarding Lamb’s interview. “He said Odell’s YAC and that he’s been watching him since high school. It would be cool to see them as teammates on the Dallas Cowboys.”

Insider: ‘[OBJ] Could Potentially Serve as an Upgrade Over Washington’

From Inside Training Camp: The #Rams have stayed in contact with FA WR Odell Beckham Jr, but what’s next? Me and Tom Pelissero discuss… pic.twitter.com/JMYMJRMVFU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2022

The Cowboys are in the market for a new receiver after James Washington became sidelined with a fractured foot, and Michael Gallup recovers from offseason surgery. Heavy.com’s NFL insider Matt Lombardo believes Beckham would be a perfect fit for the Cowboys, even if he would also be unavailable to start the season.

“Beckham, arguably the most gifted receiver still available in free agency, could potentially serve as an upgrade over Washington, even when Washington returns from the injury,” Lombardo explained on August 2. “…If Beckham is fully healthy, he would provide veteran leadership and explosive playmaking ability, particularly in the vertical passing game, opposite CeeDee Lamb in Dak Prescott’s supporting cast.

“With Lamb serving as the offense’s top target, Beckham has the chance to thrive as a reliable pass-catcher with upside, especially down the stretch — a time when the Cowboys have faltered significantly in recent years.”

Beckham Pushed for Bryant to Make a Cowboys Comeback

Beckham took to Twitter to campaign for Dez Bryant to sign with the Cowboys after the former Dallas receiver posted a workout video. Bryant sounds like he is happy to remain retired, but the longtime wideout attempted to get the goods on Beckham’s future.

“Lololol yea u gottta text me!!!” Beckham tweeted Bryant. “Never let em kno ya next moves type s*** !!!!”

Beckham seems content to wait to sign with a team once he is fully healthy, potentially creating a mid-season bidding war among contenders. Even after signing linebacker Anthony Barr, the Cowboys have more than $20 million remaining in cap space which would be plenty of money to make a run at Beckham.