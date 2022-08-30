Tyron Smith’s recent hamstring injury puts into question the star left tackle’s future with the Dallas Cowboys. NBC Sports’ Peter King predicts that the Cowboys will move on from Smith after the 2022 season.

“I think it’s easy to take a shot at Tyron Smith, after he underwent surgery to repair a torn hamstring last week,” King wrote on August 29. “It’s an injury that will keep him out till at least December. Good for Dallas to have the foresight to take Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith in the first round last April, and even though the Cowboys didn’t want to force-feed Smith at tackle this year, they may have to.

“Stat of the week re Tyron Smith, assuming he is out till at least December: As of Dec. 1, he will have missed 31 of the Cowboys’ previous 44 regular-season games due to injury. Hard to imagine the Cowboys not taking the $8-million cap hit and cutting Smith next spring, at age 33, unless he takes a significant pay cut.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Smith Is Owed More Than $27 Million Over the Next 2 Seasons

Play

Video Video related to cowboys predicted to move on from 8-time pro bowler 2022-08-30T10:08:48-04:00

Smith continues to be an elite left tackle when he is on the field, but the latest injury continues an unfortunate streak of the eight-time Pro Bowler being sidelined. The Cowboys veteran played a combined 15 games over the last two seasons. Smith has missed at least three games in six straight seasons, a streak that is unfortunately likely to continue in 2022.

The Cowboys star still has two seasons remaining on his eight-year, $97 million contract. Smith is owed a $13.5 million salary this season and $13.6 million in 2023. By releasing Smith at the end of the season, the Cowboys would take an $8 million dead cap hit to move on from the veteran offensive linemen.

Tyler Smith Is Expected to Be Named the Cowboys Starting Left Tackle

Play

Video Video related to cowboys predicted to move on from 8-time pro bowler 2022-08-30T10:08:48-04:00

Even before Smith’s injury, the Cowboys made no secret about the plan for rookie Tyler Smith to emerge as the long-term solution at left tackle. All signs point to the Cowboys sliding the rookie to left tackle to replace Smith despite the former Tulsa standout primarily playing guard throughout training camp. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that Smith will be ready for the postseason if Dallas is able to secure a spot, but also emphasized it is an opportunity for young players to step up.

“It’s a setback, but anybody will tell you one of the things about this game, for the best really, for the opportunity of the unproven is that, boy, you’ve got to take what you’re dealt and go on with it,” Jones explained during an August 25 edition of ESPN’s “First Take.” “We’ve got some good options here. We’ve got a team around him. We’ve got a defense that’s probably as strong as we’ve had in a lot of years. So, we’ve got a lot of ways not to make up for not having him but to go on without him. And so, yes, I think we can do it.”