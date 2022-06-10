Cowboys Urged to Sign Speedy Former First-Round Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys’ revamped wide receiver group continues to be a position to watch, especially following the team’s decision to trade Amari Cooper. Not only did the Cowboys lose Cooper, but Michael Gallup is coming off a season-ending ACL injury which required offseason surgery. Dallas also lost Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. The Athletic’s Jon Machota sees speedy wideout Will Fuller as the one available free agent that makes the most sense for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys signed James Washington and drafted Jalen Tolbert in hopes that the two wideouts can help replace some of the production the team lost this offseason. CeeDee Lamb along with Gallup are expected to step into elevated roles in the offense this upcoming season.

Dallas would still be wise to explore adding another wide receiver before training camp begins. Fuller could be an intriguing inexpensive player to take a flyer on heading into the preseason. The playmaker is one of the fastest NFL receivers running 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the 2016 NFL combine.

“I don’t think it’s realistic to get T.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey, Quenton Nelson or Rashawn Slater, so I’ll go with Will Fuller,” Machota wrote on June 8. “The former Texans and Dolphins wide receiver is a free agent. He has dealt with injuries, so he’d have to be healthy. But if I could get him for something affordable on a one-year deal, I’d be very interested. His speed would bring something that this passing game hasn’t had in a while.”

Fuller Posted 53 Receptions for 879 Yards & 8 TDs in 2020

Fuller made a minimal impact last season with the Dolphins playing in just two games notching four receptions for 26 yards. The receiver is just one season removed from posting career highs in every major statistical category. Fuller had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns during his 11 starts with the Texans in 2020.

The veteran receiver has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career as Fuller only has one season of his six NFL years where his appearances exceeded 11 contests. Given his inability to stay on the field, it is hard to imagine Fuller’s next contract will be expensive and likely will land a one-year “prove-it” deal.

The Cowboys Previously Stated More Signings ‘Probably Will Happen’

The Cowboys have nearly $20 million in projected cap space remaining, per Spotrac, but the front office has been quiet in recent months. Prior to the draft, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones hinted that more moves would be coming, but it has been crickets in Dallas.

There appears to be a standoff between former Pro Bowl veterans remaining in free agency and NFL teams as training camp nears. It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys make a few more additional moves before training camp hits, but Jones’ comments are worth revisiting.

“I will say this, free agency’s not over,” Jones explained during the team’s April 26 pre-draft press conference. “There’s different waves of it and there’s still going to be opportunities to improve different areas of our team other than the draft or college free agency. I think that still can happen and probably will happen.

“I wouldn’t say we have any musts left in terms of having to take a particular position. At some point, obviously, you’d like to look up nine picks later and hope that you really helped yourself across the board in terms of not only improving yourself for frontline players but also depth and things of that nature. So, I don’t think we have any musts going into the draft.”