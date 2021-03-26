Cowboys Pass on Signing Former Top-15 Pick: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are not done rebuilding their defense as Dan Quinn continues to look to familiar faces as he heads to Big D. Less than 24 hours after his visit to Dallas, the Cowboys made safety Damontae Kazee a contract offer which he later accepted, per The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

“Kazee appears to be the Cowboys’ primary target; they extended him at least one contract offer following his visit, sources said,” Gehlken detailed prior to the signing. “On Wednesday, the Cowboys’ medical staff became satisfied with Kazee’s recovery from an Achilles tear in Week 4 of last season, clearing the main obstacle in Kazee’s signing. Reaching contract terms is the final one.”

The former Falcons safety accepted the Cowboys offer despite also receiving interest from the Lions. The signings of Jayron Kearse along with Kazee indicate Malik Hooker is the odd man out in Dallas of the three recent free-agent visits. Hooker described his visit with the Cowboys as “great” during a recent social media post.

“Let’s Say Visit Went Great,” Hooker said on Twitter. “Always Grateful For The Opportunities In General! Now Control What I Can Control And Hope What’s Meant To Be Will.”

The Cowboys Did Not Make Malik Hooker an Offer

According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, the Cowboys never made an offer to Hooker, unlike Kearse and Kazee. There appears to be some concern about Hooker’s recovery from a season-ending Achilles injury.

“Kazee’s visit on Wednesday here at The Star in Frisco, went well, especially the medical testing,” Fisher detailed. “A source says that’s the reason he is getting the nod (via a one-year contract) over Malik Hooker, who, contrary to reports, was never offered a deal by Dallas.”

Hooker was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Ohio State as the Colts selected the safety with the No. 15 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Buckeye has battled injuries throughout his career and been unable to live up to the lofty expectations that come with being a high first-round selection.

“Like Kazee, Hooker tore his Achilles, ending his 2020 season,” Fisher added. “But the rehab has seemingly been a slower process for him. Therefore, the Cowboys, who still employ Donovan Wilson at the position but are likely turning the page from Xavier Woods, have made their choices – new choices with safety candidates that suggest that new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who had Kazee and Keanu in Atlanta, wants quality from guys who have played safety … and wants some of his own guys to help out.”

Kazee Also Had a Visit With the Lions

The Lions were also interested in Kazee, but Quinn’s presence gave the Cowboys the edge to sign the ex-Falcons free-agent safety. The Cowboys have now added two of Quinn’s former players this offseason as Kazee joins Keanu Neal who is expected to play both corner and safety in Dallas.

“Cowboys have engaged in contract negotiations with ex-Falcons S Damontae Kazee following his visit and physical today, source said,” Gehlken tweeted. “A clear sign they believe he’s on right track from Week 4 Achilles tear. But no agreement as of yet. So Kazee’s plan remains to visit Lions.”

McCarthy on Quinn: A ‘Huge Asset to Our Football Operations’

The Cowboys front office along with head coach Mike McCarthy have expressed optimism that Quinn’s presence can help turn around the defense. Based on the start to free agency, the Cowboys have clearly made the defense the focus on the offseason.

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on defense in 2020: ‘It’s clearly not my vision of a football team,'” Gehlken noted on Twitter. “Wants more consistency. Focal point this offseason. ‘Defense clearly was at Day 1 of the evaluation process.’ New DC Dan Quinn a ‘huge asset to our football operations.’”

For now, the retooled defense will be without Hooker as the team appears to have passed on signing the Colts safety. Things can always change as the offseason progresses, but so far there is no indication that the Cowboys will also add Hooker to their recent secondary signings.