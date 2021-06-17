Cowboys a Possible Landing Spot for 2x All-Pro, Says Analyst

As New England Patriots lockdown corner Stephon Gilmore is holding out of minicamp, the Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned as a potential fit for the disgruntled secondary player. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon believes the Cowboys are a team to watch as a candidate to potentially trade for Gilmore.

“The Cowboys are also desperate to make a run with Dak Prescott returning to a star-studded offense in 2021, and they have to know that poorly-ranked defense remains a tremendous liability after they lost top corner Chidobe Awuzie along with key cogs Xavier Woods and Aldon Smith in the offseason,” Gagnon detailed. “It marked the second consecutive year the Cowboys saw a starting corner escape in free agency, and a lack of cap space was of course a factor. That remains the case and explains why they aren’t a favorite to land Gilmore, but it’s doable if they get creative like Chicago, and they do at least possess each of their first six draft picks in 2022.”

Gilmore has made the Pro Bowl in four of his last five seasons and was named an All-Pro in 2018 and 2019. The Patriots corner had one interception and 37 tackles last season playing in just 11 games. Gilmore is one season removed from six interceptions, 20 pass deflections and 53 tackles in 16 starts in 2019.

Gilmore Is Holding Out as He Seeks a New Contract

The Patriots star is avoiding practices as he seeks a new contract. Gilmore is set to have a $7 million salary in 2021 as he enters the final season of a five-year, $65 million contract, per Spotrac.

“Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore, who wants a new contract and is rehabbing from a partially torn quad, is not present at the team’s mandatory minicamp today, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on June 14.

McCarthy on Potential Roster Moves: ‘We’re Always Looking’

Gilmore’s current salary is more than reasonable but the challenge for the Cowboys is the corner likely wants a new deal from whatever team acquires him in a trade. During an interview on The Chris Collinsworth Podcast, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if the team could make another major move like signing Richard Sherman or another marquee free agent. McCarthy left the door cracked for another move, but it sounds like the Cowboys are prepared to head to training camp with their current roster.

“Well, the one thing we talk about all the time, we’re always looking, we’re always looking to upgrade and to add,” McCarthy responded. “There’s no question there, but also the salary cap, what’s in front of us, too is something that we’re very focused on, too. I think that’s why you saw, I mean, the 11 draft picks was by design. To be able to select, you know, we had 10 going in, but to be able to have 11 selections this year was very important just in the big picture and the long-term planning for our roster development. So, we’re always looking, but I definitely love the competition that we have on the backend. It’ll be fun to see how this all sorts out.”