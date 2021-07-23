Cowboys Break Silence on Rumored Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as possible fits in the trade market to acquire a star cornerback like Xavien Howard or Stephon Gilmore. For fans hoping for a late blockbuster trade, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones indicated the team feels comfortable about their current cornerback rotation.

“No, we made a major commitment to the corner position in the draft,” Jones told reporters. “I know a lot of people felt like maybe we should have come away with a corner with that first pick, but philosophically we felt like the corners that were worthy of that first pick in that area we were in were not there. Obviously, we feel great about Micah [Parsons], but then went ahead to address the corner position as the draft went on. I think the coaches feel good, we feel good about the corners that we picked to go along with the veteran corners we have in Diggs and Brown and J-Lew [Jourdan Lewis]. You know, I think it’s a great group out there.”

Cowboys Are ‘Always Looking’ to Make Potential Additions to Roster

The Cowboys selected Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round with the No. 44 pick and followed it up one round later with Oregon State’s Nashon Wright. Heading into the draft, the Cowboys were widely linked to a pair of corners, Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. Both players were selected in the two picks prior to the Cowboys being on the clock at No. 10.

While Jones indicated the Cowboys are pleased with their secondary, he stopped short of ruling out a move as the season gets closer. Jones noted the Cowboys are “always looking” to improve their roster.

“But at the same time, you know our philosophy, 365 days a year, we’re always looking,” Jones added. “If there’s an opportunity to upgrade the roster then we’ll certainly look at that and address that.”

Wright Could Start Over Joseph at Cornerback

Despite being picked early in the second round, Joseph is in danger of not starting at corner when the season begins. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker believes Wright has the edge over Joseph heading into training camp.

“When the Cowboys gave Joseph the nod with their second-round pick (44th overall) in April, it was because he’s quite the force on the field,” Walker detailed. “So while there were pre-draft red flags waving about, his football ability leveraged the pick into a forgivable one with a boom-or-bust potential. Contrarily, the club was dragged over a bed of nails for using a third-round pick (99th) on Wright — many believing there were much better defensive options available at the time as it instantly became clear that Quinn pounded the table for Wright. Weeks later, it’s Wright who’s hit the ground running in impressive fashion and Joseph now finds himself needing to have a fantastic camp in order to keep Wright at bay.

“After missing much of minicamp and showing up out of shape, the rap artist known as “YKDV Bossman Fat” is going to have to raise his bar because, so far, Wright can do no wrong.”