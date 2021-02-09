Cowboys Favored to Acquire Super Bowl-Winning QB in Unprecedented Trade

First, Deshaun Watson.

Then, Matthew Stafford.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys are in the running for — drum roll … — Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback Russell Wilson.

Seriously.

In the wake of Wilson’s uncharacteristic public criticism, paired with a recent report that teams have inquired about the availability of the former Super Bowl champion, the Cowboys were given the second-highest odds (+600) of striking a blockbuster trade that would stunningly spell the end of the Dak Prescott era.

The Las Vegas Raiders (+300) are considered the odds-on favorite to acquire Wilson from Seattle, according to SportsBetting.ag. Other contenders include the Jacksonville Jaguars (+700), Washington Football Team (+800), and San Francisco 49ers (+900).

Happy offseason, everyone!

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Wilson’s Unhappiness

Anyone who’s watched a Seahawks game in the last five years knows the root of the issue. And it has nothing to do with the #LetRussCook movement. A chef cannot cook if he’s constantly engulfed in flames, and Wilson suffered third-degree burns in 2020.

The eight-time Pro Bowl signal-caller was sacked 47 times last season, the third-highest mark in the NFL behind Carson Wentz (50) and Watson (49) — both of whom also the subject of intense trade speculation, with the former likely to be dealt in the coming days.

Wilson, careful not to foment national headlines, prefaced his Tuesday remarks to reporters by insisting “I love playing for the Seahawks.” But, in the very next breath, he cried foul over what can be adjudged as pro football negligence.

“The reality is that I think it’s frustrating being there and watching the game and sitting there. Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that’s the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. At the same time, it’s part of the job,” he said, via NFL.com.