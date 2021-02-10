Cowboys Among Top Landing Spots for Russell Wilson, Says Insider

The Seattle Seahawks are likely to continue getting calls from teams interested in trading for Russell Wilson after the quarterback’s public criticism of the franchise. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora believes the Cowboys would be among the top landing spots for Wilson if the Seahawks have a change of heart and trade their franchise quarterback, something that appears to be unlikely.

“Could you imagine Russell Wilson in anything but a Seattle uniform? It might not be as crazy a proposition as you think,” LaCanfor noted. “And while it would take a herculean offer to pry Wilson away, and the Seahawks ultimately might just be willing to budge, I’d want to go ahead and hear no with my own ears. …Here’s what I know about Wilson: He burns to win. Every year. He has been beat up too much behind suspect blocking. He has a decade at least of play ahead and wants to maximize his opportunity to win consistently.”

What would this herculean entail for the Cowboys to land Wilson? A bevy of picks and players meaning it makes a lot more sense for the Cowboys to keep those assets and simply pay Dak Prescott.



Russ Over Dak? Insider Says Cowboys Should ‘Make a Few Calls’

How realistic is it that the Cowboys could pry Wilson away from the Seahawks? Despite the quarterback’s pointed remarks, the Seahawks appear to be intent on keeping Wilson in the Pacific Northwest. La Canfora argues the Cowboys should “make a few calls” about Wilson’s availability before giving Prescott a massive contract extension.

“Ciara is from Texas. The Cowboys are, they tell me, America’s Team,” LaCanfora explained. “The offensive line is a little long in the tooth. The defense needs help … But you could win some serious shootouts with Wilson. Pay Dak Prescott over $40M a year with a second franchise tag looming, or make a run at Wilson? If I were Jerry Jones, I would at least make a few calls before I married Prescott as a quarterback for good.”

Wilson on the Trade Rumors: ‘I’m Not Sure If I’m Available or Not’

During an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Wilson played coy when asked if he believed he was available via trade. Wilson noted that he believes the Seahawks have “gotten calls” about his availability.

“I’m not sure if I’m available or not,” Wilson responded, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s a Seahawks question. …I definitely believe they’ve gotten calls. Any time you’re a player that tries to produce every week and has done it consistently, I think people are gonna call for sure. I think that’s part of the process.”

As for the Seahawks, the team has made it clear that Wilson is not going anywhere any time soon. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported there is “no chance” the Seahawks are trading Wilson.

“A couple of teams have called Seattle to inquire about Wilson’s availability, but there’s no chance the Seahawks are dealing their star QB,” NFL.com detailed.

The Cowboys may be at a standstill in their negotiations with Prescott, but they are unlikely to be able to pry Wilson away from the Seahawks. If the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks deteriorates, we can expect Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to at least make a call to Seattle.

