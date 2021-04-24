‘Surreal’ QB Meeting Sparks New Cowboys Draft Rumor

If it’s backup quarterback depth the Dallas Cowboys seek, they need not look further than their own backyard.

Former Texas Longhorns starter Sam Ehlinger, a projected late-round pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, confirmed he recently met with representatives from the Cowboys — a “surreal” visit that “went really well” and may culminate with his silver-and-blue-laced selection in Cleveland.

“No, it wasn’t (owner and general manager) Jerry (Jones),” Ehlinger said last week, via 247Sports. “It was some coaches, and it went really well. Just being in the Texas area, growing up in Texas, it was kind of a surreal moment for me, being able to meet with coaches from the Cowboys. And obviously, I know that they’re a Super Bowl-caliber team, and it was a really cool moment for me to be able to meet with them and it was awesome.”

Scouting Report

Ehlinger was a four-year contributor for the Longhorns from 2017-2020, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in his final season. He totaled 11,436 passing yards, 94 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions across 46 career games, chipping in an additional 554 rushes for 1,907 yards and 33 TDs.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound passer — rife with intangibles but lacking elite tools — forecasts as a high-floor No. 2 QB at the next level. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, in his official scouting profile, listed Rounds 6-7 as Ehlinger’s target draft range.

“Highly touted dual-threat quarterback from the Austin area who put together four solid but somewhat unspectacular years at Texas,” Zierlein wrote. “They don’t come much tougher than Ehlinger at the position, and his intangibles are as good as you could ask for. He’s a very average passer, but can deliver most throws with good enough accuracy and velocity to hit the open target. He doesn’t have a plus arm and could struggle to fit throws into tight windows or make big completions throwing on the move. His deep ball accuracy is a step below average but he’s fairly effective throwing with anticipation on intermediate routes. He’s not an explosive runner, although he gets tough yards on a consistent basis as a scrambler and on called runs. His 2019 tape is a better study of his potential, but career backup looks like his ceiling.”

Sam Ehlinger 2020 Full Highlights | Texas QB | 2021 NFL Draft ProspectLonghorn Legend 2020 Stats: 60.2% CMP, 2,566 Yds, 26 TD, 5 INT, 377 Rush Yds, 8 Rush TD 2021-03-09T01:13:31Z

