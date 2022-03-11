Cowboys Are the Favorites to Land 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys may attempt to reunite defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with former Seattle Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner. The standout defender is now a free agent after the Seahawks opted to release Wagner hours after agreeing to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos. The Cowboys sit atop the latest SportsLine odds to be Wagner’s next team at +200.

“The Cowboys are the favorites to sign him as Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn considers Wagner the greatest linebacker he ever coached and is expected to encourage the front office to sign him,” SportsLine’s Matt Severance detailed on March 9. “Quinn was the DC in Seattle from 2013-14. Can you imagine Wagner next to Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons? Plus, Leighton Vander Esch is a free agent.”

Dallas will have plenty of competition if they opt to enter the Wagner sweepstakes. The Patriots (+300), Chargers (+500), Rams (+600) and Broncos (+700) are also among the favorites in the odds.

Cowboys Insider Calls a Wagner Signing ‘Highly Unlikely’

Despite the odds, Cowboys fans should be cautious in getting their hopes up. The Cowboys have been able to create some cap room by restructuring Dak Prescott and Zack Martin’s contracts.

Yet, Dallas still sits at more than $1 million above the cap, per Over the Cap. NFL Network’s Jane Slater described Wagner signing with the Cowboys as “highly unlikely.”

“It’s my annual ruin hopes and dreams of Cowboys at play in FA tweet…Bobby Wagner is now this season’s Earl Thomas but I did my due diligence…they aren’t kicking the idea around…yet.” Slater tweeted on March 8. “But as this always goes in Dallas…highly unlikely.”

Wagner on Quinn: ‘He Was Amazing’

Quinn was the Seahawks defensive coordinator when Wagner played a key role in Seattle winning the 2014 Super Bowl. Wagner has praised Quinn’s coaching ability throughout his career.

“He was amazing, man,” Wagner told AtlantaFalcons.com in 2019. “I loved working with him. Every second. He’s so smart.

“The way he approached the game, the way he prepared, it was inspiring. It made you want to watch more film and make sure you were doing your job, because you knew he was doing his work. He’s a great leader and a great person. Just a good dude to be around.”

The Star Linebacker Is Projected to Land a 1-Year, $8 Million Deal

Wagner proved last season he has plenty left in the tank but his Pro Football Focus grade of 71.8 is the linebacker’s lowest since 2015. The star defender notched a career-high 170 tackles, five pass deflections and an interception during his 16 appearances for the Seahawks in 2021.

The Cowboys offer an interesting landing spot given Leighton Vander Esch’s upcoming free agency. Last season, the Cowboys started with a plethora of linebackers but released Jaylon Smith and rookie Jabril Cox sustained a season-ending ACL injury. Pairing Wagner with Micah Parsons would be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Dallas may be able to land Wagner on a one-year prove-it deal. Pro Football Focus projects Wagner will sign a one-year, $8 million contract in free agency. Wagner is their No. 13 ranked free agent and top available linebacker.