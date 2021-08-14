Cowboys’ Training Camp Star Carted Off With ‘Noticeable’ Injury

Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon suffered an apparent right ankle injury during Friday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest — an ominous sign.

According to media reports, McKeon was “noticeably limping” after the injury, which occurred in the second quarter, and “needed a cart to help him get to [the] locker room.”

McKeon, a 2020 undrafted free agent, recorded one catch for eight yards prior to exiting. He had been pushing for the No. 3 TE role behind Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz, who’s also sidelined with an ankle issue.

Several Cowboys beat writers, almost in unison, were quick to note McKeon’s impressive summer.

“I’d go as far as to call McKeon a roster lock, that’s how solid he’s looked in camp and that’s how much I think the coaches like him,” tweeted David Helman of the team’s official website.

“He’s been having an excellent training camp,” tweeted Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Sean McKeon has had a good camp…This is disappointing,” tweeted Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“He had firm grasp of No. 3 tight end job,” tweeted Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

“Looks like a right ankle injury for Sean McKeon, which is too bad. Was having a really good camp and preseason,” tweeted Todd Archer of ESPN.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy should provide an update on McKeon’s immediate status at the conclusion of the game.

