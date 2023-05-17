Ex-Cowboys Defender Signs with Seahawks in Free Agency: Report

The Dallas Cowboys will be welcoming one of their former players when the Seattle Seahawks visit Arlington, Texas in Week 13.

Dallas recently saw former wide receiver James Washington sign with the New Orleans Saints, but the NFC East franchise isn’t on the Cowboys’ regular season schedule for 2023. However, the Seahawks and defensive tackle Austin Faoliu will be squaring off against Dallas.

Faoilu, who spent time with the Cowboys in 2021 and 2022, is signing with the Seahawks after playing in the XFL this spring. The NFC West team announced the move on May 16.

“Getting another chance. @XFLSeaDragons standout, @Faoliu_10 has signed with us!” Seattle posted on Twitter.

Faoliu put together an impressive campaign with the Seattle Sea Dragons this year and is now getting back into the NFL since August of 2022. Faoliu hails from Santa Ana, California and played his college football at Oregon before going undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft.

Making the roster for Seattle will likely be an uphill climb for Faoliu, but being given a chance is better than the alternative.

Faoliu Earns Free Agency Chance After XFL Stint

In the 2022 XFL draft, Faoliu was selected with the 31st overall pick, going in the fourth round to the Sea Dragons. It’s fair to say he made the most of his opportunity.

According to NBC Sports, Faoliu played in all 10 of the Sea Dragons’ games and totaled 24 tackles and a sack during that stretch. It was the first extended run of playing time since the defensive tackle took his game to the professional level.

In the 2021 season with the Cowboys, Faoliu was primarily on the practice squad with a lone appearance for Dallas. According to Pro Football Reference, Faoliu earned two tackles in the Cowboys’ 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers.

After Faoliu reverted to the practice squad and the 2021 season concluded, Dallas signed the defensive tackle to a reserve/future contract in January of 2022. The former Oregon Duck did not make it through roster cuts, however, leading to his time with the XFL this year.

Former Cowboys WR Signs with Saints

As mentioned above, former Cowboys pass-catcher James Washington has also found a new team with the Saints. It marks the receiver’s third new team in as many years as he enters his sixth NFL season.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the free agency news on May 15.

“Free agent wide receiver James Washington is signing one-year deal with the Saints, per source,” Fowler posted on Twitter. “Former second-round pick with the Steelers is now a new target for Derek Carr.”

Washington’s time with the Cowboys was less than ideal, both for the player and for the team. The veteran WR was brought in to provide experience and reliability, but injury issues sidelined Washington for the majority of the 2022 season.

Further, the former Oklahoma State star failed to record a catch in his two appearances for Dallas. The Cowboys released the former Pittsburgh Steelers starter before the postseason arrived, leading to a short stint on the Giants’ practice squad.