Proposed Cowboys Trade Lands Seahawks CB After Star’s Season-Ending Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are on the right track for another trip of the playoffs, but reinforcements may be required before the NFL trade deadline.

Dallas and the league’s 31 other teams have until November 1 to make any trades, which makes the upcoming week or so an important period. The Cowboys may be 5-2, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t areas to improve.

This is especially true considering that starting nickel corner Jourdan Lewis suffered a lisfranc foot fracture in the Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions. In terms of a replacement that could be acquired in a trade, Seattle Seahawks corner Sidney Jones appears as a viable option.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently mentioned that Jones is likely available for trade, as the Seahawks’ secondary has grown past him. However, Jones is still a proven veteran in his athletic prime, and has played as a nickel corner for Seattle, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

Perhaps the reason that the deal makes the most sense is that Jones would be available for a cheap price, likely a late Day 3 draft pick in 2023.

Jones Falls Out of Favor with Seahawks

Despite only making one appearance in the 2017 season, Jones started his NFL career with a Super Bowl victory with the Eagles. Philadelphia had drafted Jones in the second round in that year’s draft, not long after he suffered a major Achilles injury that hindered his draft stock.

A reoccurring hamstring issue hindered his 2018 season, but he did start four times at the nickel corner position and had two passes defended according to Pro Football Reference.

His breakthrough came the following season when he brought down two interceptions and totaled eight passes defended in 12 games. The Jaguars came for him after he was cut early on in the 2020 season, and he follow up by adding another two INTs to his resume in just nine appearances.

Jones finally played close to a full season in 2021, appearing in 16 games. He failed to snag an interception last year but did set a career-best for passes defended with 10.

Now, the success of Seattle rookie Tariq Woolen and the resurgence of Mike Jackson have Jones on the outside looking in. But at just 26 years old, there’s reason to think that the former Washington Huskies star has his best years still in front of him.

Cowboys Can Land Jones (or Another Seahawks CB) for Cheap

Spotrac shows that Jones is playing on a decent one-year deal, making $3.6 million this season. Dallas can afford that in their cap space, but the real value is getting Jones for a sixth or seventh-round draft pick.

Jones’ stock is low, and Seattle can cash out instead of paying him to ride the bench each week. That being said, USA Today’s Tim Weaver also mentioned that there could be a second Seattle corner available in Artie Burns.

“Jones suddenly looks very expendable. According to ESPN, Seattle has made him available and he’s looking to go somewhere he can play more. By extension, Artie Burns may also be available for corner-needy teams,” Weaver wrote.

Burns is making even less than Jones and has made just one appearance, but the former Pittsburgh Steelers corner is still cutting out a career in the NFL. If the Cowboys have to pick between the two, Jones is still the better player and likely the better value.