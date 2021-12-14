Cowboys’ Jones Critical of Dak Prescott for Not Playing Better

Dak Prescott is not performing to expectation — and the Dallas Cowboys made sure he knows.

In a December 13 radio interview, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones acknowledged the $160 million franchise quarterback “can play better” following his two-interception outing at Washington in Week 14.

“I think he’s playing well (but) I think he can play better. We got such high expectations (for Dak). … Everyone in the organization expects Dak to complete about 80-percent of his balls, never throw a pick, move around and make plays, you get used to that. Right now, it’s not all flowing just right,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “But, there’s not a question in my mind that with his competitive nature, his work ethic, he’ll get it exactly to what everybody’s expectations are. The biggest thing of all is his expectations of himself are higher than anybody else. So, we feel really good that if that’s our biggest problem, that that’s gonna get fixed. And he’ll get that where everybody feels like he should be.”

Dak Cops to Failing Standards

Despite a full complement of receiving weapons, Prescott completed 22-of-39 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown, and two INTs (including a fourth-quarter pick-six) amid the team’s 27-20 victory over the Football Team. He logged a season-worst 9.9 QBR as well as his second-lowest completion percentage (56.41%) through 12 starts.

The slumping captain of the NFL’s top-ranked offense has exceeded 300 passing yards just once since Week 6, which is also the last time he tossed more than two TDs in a game. The Cowboys are 3-3 following Prescott’s Week 7 injury absence, and his once-legitimate MVP candidacy has taken a major nosedive.

Dallas pinned its Super Bowl aspirations on its high-powered passing attack. Instead, the club is being carried by its defense, winning in spite of — rather than because of — their offensive counterparts. And although he’s culpable, the issue isn’t lost on Dak.

“We’ve created these high expectations and high standards and we have them for ourselves,” Prescott said in his postgame news conference, via 105.3 The Fan. “Just as much as the outside world isn’t pleased, we’re not. I guarantee we care a whole lot more than the outside world about what we’re doing.”

Changing of the Guard?

Prescott is the biggest but certainly not the only storyline pertaining to Cowboys’ struggles. The state of the offensive line is also in question after left tackle Tyron Smith re-aggravated a previous ankle injury against Washington and is expected to miss the team’s Week 15 contest versus the Giants.

Another layer: Jones revealed during his December 13 radio interview that changes again could be coming at left guard where former starter Connor Williams and current incumbent Connor McGovern are engaged in a battle of Musical Linemen.