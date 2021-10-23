Jones Sends Message to Kellen Moore on Potentially Leaving Cowboys

Kellen Moore projects as one of, if not the hottest head-coaching commodity on the prospective 2022 market. And the Dallas Cowboys won’t prevent the wunderkind offensive coordinator from advancing his rapidly-ascending career.

Team vice president Stephen Jones explained Thursday that although Dallas prefers to retain Moore, as well as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the organization would “embrace” either coach “if they happen to get the opportunity they really want as a head coach,” presumably in the NFL.

“Well, you always want to keep guys that are helping you have success, but at the same time we know that’s part of this business,” Jones said during an interview on 96.7 The Ticket, via Blogging The Boys. “Coach [Bill] Parcells was here. We had Mike Zimmer and Sean Payton and certainly those guys got their opportunities to go on and be successful coaches, but the good news with that is it usually means you’re having success on the field. So, certainly, it happened back when we had our Super Bowl run when we had guys like Butch Davis, Dave [Wannstedt] getting opportunities. Norv Turner getting opportunities. That comes with success.

“So, a part of you hopes you have that challenge, but at the same time, you hate to lose guys who are doing a great job for you, but hopefully we’re doing our job. We got guys on our staff who can step up if they happen to get the opportunity they really want as a head coach, then you certainly embrace that for them. As I said, hopefully, you got some great coaches on this staff that are ready to be coordinators or have been coordinators.”

Moore Reacts to Rosy Romo Commentary

Like clockwork, when their games are broadcast on CBS, the Cowboys draw the network’s top announcing duo of Jim Nantz and franchise legend Tony Romo. As more and more viewers are noticing, Romo cannot help himself in such situations; he’s repeatedly praised Moore’s play-calling prowess and liberally campaigned for the 33-year-old’s head-coaching candidacy.

Moore was made aware of Romo’s glowing comments while holding his bye-week press conference. But, rather than indulge the prodigal analyst, he yet again punted the topic to the future, as if not to distract from the present.

“Oh, Tony. I love Tony. I have no thought to that. That’s a long way away,” Moore said Monday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Dak Playing ‘Really, Really Special’ Ball, Kellen Says

Moore nearly left the Cowboys this past offseason after flirting with then-HC vacancies at Boise State, his alma mater, and with the Philadelphia Eagles, who hired ex-Colts OC Nick Sirianni. He subsequently signed a contract extension, which proved to be a massive victory for the club.

Under Moore’s guidance, 5-1 Dallas boasts the league’s best offense in total yards (460.8) and points per game (34.2), propelling star pupil Dak Prescott into legitimate MVP discussion. One year removed from a devastating ankle injury, Prescott currently ranks second in completion percentage (73.1%), third in touchdown passes (16), fourth in passer rating (115.0), and fifth in passing yards (1,813), per ESPN.com.

“[He’s] playing at as high of a level as anyone in the NFL,” Moore said of Prescott on Monday, via The Athletic. “Where he’s at right now is really, really special. Just his command, presence, confidence within the offense, the confidence everyone has collectively, and the command he has on the field is second to none.”

