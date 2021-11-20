Stephen Jones Addresses Kellen Moore’s Future as Cowboys OC

Kellen Moore’s reported flirtation in recent weeks with the head-coaching vacancy at Texas Christian University has sparked a new batch of questions concerning Moore’s future as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator wizard.

The rumor — since refuted by Moore, who claimed he’s given “not one bit” of thought to college job openings — was another reminder of how hot the 33-year-old’s star is burning. And it’s forced Cowboys brass to confront another uncomfortable reality.

How difficult would it be to replace Moore if (when) an offer eventually (inevitably) comes through that he cannot refuse?

“It’s always hard when you lose a guy,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said earlier this week on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “Whenever you’re getting consideration to be a head coach at a major college or in the NFL, then obviously they’re performing their job at the highest level. So, you don’t just assume you go out and find that. One of the great things about having Coach McCarthy as our head coach is he’s a proven, proven play-caller, a proven offensive coordinator in terms of being able to coordinate the offense and certainly understands what we’re doing offensively as well as anybody. So, you do feel good that Mike is going to be able, whoever he ultimately picks as coordinator, and that’s down the road. Who knows when we’re going to have to address that? But certainly it’s great to have Mike here knowing that his offensive mind, you know, him calling plays and coordinating the offenses. They’ve won Super Bowls in Green Bay and went to championship games and had a lot of success.”

Jones: ‘Arrow is Straight Up’ for Moore

The brains behind the NFL’s top-ranked offense, the handler of MVP contender Dak Prescott, the brilliant maniac who treats 315-pound guards as wide receivers, Moore is universally regarded as one of football’s brightest minds. His knack for devising unconventional if unprecedented — but often successful — play designs leave opponents frazzled, and prospective employers infatuated.

Moore’s ascension to reverence foreshadows greener pastures ahead. All involved, from those in the stands to those signing his checks, are simply enjoying the ride while they can, hoping his prowess can help lead Dallas to the promised land.

“He’s just done a tremendous job here from the time he stepped in as a quarterback, he did a great job,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “You can see he can certainly coach this football team in terms of knowing the offense, knowing the offensive philosophy. That’s his family tree. His dad is a great football coach. I think his arrow is straight up. To me, that’s a great compliment, not only to him, but for our organization and he’s got a bright future. We’ll certainly address that when the time comes.”

Jones Noncommital on Tyron

In the same radio interview, Jones was asked for an update on Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, who has missed the last two games with bone spurs in his ankle. Smith is listed as questionable to play Sunday at Kansas City.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he’s “hopeful” that Smith can suit up against the Chiefs, retaking the starting job from Terence Steele. Jones, however, painted his status as a true game-time decision.

“Well, we won’t know until game time,” he cautioned on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously these high ankles are tricky and he tried to come back off having it; wasn’t probably the right thing for him to do at that point. So, we obviously want to make sure he’s healed up and ready to go and it will be one of those decisions we make here in the next day or two if not game time.”