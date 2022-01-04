Cowboys Reveal Decision on New Contract for WR Michael Gallup

The season-ending knee injury sustained by Michael Gallup will “not at all” alter the Dallas Cowboys‘ plans for the pending free agent wide receiver.

Cowboys vice president of football operations Stephen Jones affirmed in a January 3 radio interview that the team hopes to retain Gallup’s services in 2022.

“I know he was looking forward to free agency was going to bring. Hopefully, right here in Dallas,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via DallasCowboys.com. “We’ve got some challenges that we’ll address in the offseason. No one thinks more of Michael Gallup than the Dallas Cowboys and his teammates. He’s a class act all the way. He’ll come back strong and better than ever.” Read More From Heavy Bet Tonight’s Steelers-Browns Game Risk-Free Gallup was hurt while making a 21-yard touchdown reception amid Dallas’ Week 17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. It was later confirmed by owner Jerry Jones the 25-year-old tore his ACL and would miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. The play — a spinning, toe-tapping grab in the corner of the end zone — was classic Gallup, putting a bow atop an injury-ruined yet tantalizing fourth NFL year. Gallup is amazing pic.twitter.com/lsW39HjXWs — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 2, 2022 If that was his final catch in a Cowboys uniform, it was a beaut.

“Michael is just a first class guy, first and foremost off the field, but on the field he’s a great competitor. Doesn’t surprise me that he made the play, that’s just him,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys

Gallup Releases Statement on Injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed Monday, January 3 that Gallup suffered a “clean” ACL tear — no other ligament damage was found following an MRI — and, as such, he’s expected to make a “full recovery.”

Gallup also announced the news on his personal Instagram account, writing, “It ain’t over till it’s over and you best believe it ain’t over! I love my dawgs I know they gone hold it down. #gottakeepthefaith nothing but love for cowboy nation!”

A 2018 third-round draft pick, Gallup finishes the season with 35 catches on 62 targets for 445 yards and two TDs across nine appearances. He ranks fifth on the Cowboys in receiving behind CeeDee Lamb (1,057 yards), Dalton Schultz (787), Amari Cooper (786), and Cedrick Wilson (483), the latter of whom will replace Gallup in the starting lineup.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

‘Hats Off’ to Cards

One day after his father lauded Arizona’s game plan against Dallas, Jones tipped his cap to Kliff Kingsbury’s squad, which held the NFL’s top-ranked offense to seven first-half points while piling 399 total yards on Dan Quinn’s defense — 307 of which were provided by dual-threat Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (263 passing, 44 rushing).

“Hats off to the Cardinals. They played great defensively. They made plays when they had to offensively. They protected the ball, and we weren’t able to get the job done,” Jones said Monday, January 3 on 105.3 The Fan. “We got work to do, we got things that everybody is going to talk about, obviously, in terms of execution. They got a big play on special teams, and those can be the difference between winning and losing.

“I thought our defense, for the most part, did play well. That’s why Kyler Murray is Kyler Murray. He made key plays. Made some unique runs as quarterback. We’re fortunate for Dak [Prescott] that could make those plays, and he’s learned a lot of when to get down, certainly Kyler Murray is good at it as well.”