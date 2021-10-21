Cowboys’ Jones Reveals Decision on Blockbuster Trade

Twelve days until the NFL trade deadline, Stephen Jones does not appear to be making (m)any outgoing calls.

The Dallas Cowboys vice president revealed Thursday there is nothing currently on the “front-burner” regarding trade discussions — a credit to the strength of the 5-1 squad.

“Not at this point with anything on the front-burner. It’s always nice if there’s an opportunity out there…But at the same time, we have a lot of confidence in this roster,” Jones said during an interview on 96.7 The Ticket, per The Athletic.



Rumored Trade Scenarios

The Cowboys have yet to officially link themselves to an outside player; mum’s the word at The Star. But more than a few media outlets speculated on whether the team should be buyers or sellers — if anything — ahead of the deadline.

For example, Bleacher Report tied Dallas to three presumably trade-blocked stars: Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers, and New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, who’s perhaps the most realistic target following Tuesday’s DWI-related arrest of starting S Damontae Kazee.

“Adding Marcus Maye to the fold could help,” BR’s Alex Ballentine recently wrote, referencing the Cowboys’ secondary. “Maye has only played in three games for the Jets this season but has allowed no touchdowns and a passer rating of 83.3 when targeted. Adding the safety could be complicated, though. It would be a tight squeeze financially. Maye would be owed around $6 million if traded near the deadline, and the team is closer to dealing him because of a DUI charge that could have him facing a suspension from the league, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“The Cowboys have been aggressive in addressing their safety issues, bringing in Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee. Yet, it’s still a position that could be improved, and Maye would fit that bill.”

On the offensive side of the ball, ESPN’s Todd Archer named wide receiver Michael Gallup as the Cowboys’ likeliest trade chip “given the talent in the group” that features CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, among others.

“The Cowboys wouldn’t want to do this, but Gallup has not played since the opener because of a calf injury and is in the final year of his contract,” Archer wrote. “Would the Cowboys be able to swing a deal for an immediate need (cornerback, defensive tackle) or a potential draft pick? Gallup is a big-play threat and a great fit with Dak Prescott in the passing game, but Cedric Wilson has filled in nicely as the No. 3 receiver behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Of course, Wilson is set to be a free agent as well. Given the talent in the group, the Cowboys might be able to get something in return, but they wouldn’t want to walk away from Gallup.

Jones Discusses Moore, Quinn’s HC Prospects

Several NFL teams — the Denver Broncos, for example — will be on the hunt for a new head coach this winter, and the Cowboys boast two assistants who should garner legitimate interest: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

And although the organization, with its Super Bowl aspirations, would prefer they stick around beyond 2021, Jones intimated that he will not prevent either Moore or Quinn from attaining big-seat status.

“You always want to keep guys that are helping you have success. At the same time, that’s part of this business…Hopefully you have some great coaches on staff who are ready [to step up],” Jones said Thursday on 96.7 The Ticket, via The Athletic.