Cowboys’ Jones Reveals Decision on Signing Richard Sherman

On the heels of speculation that multiple teams are eyeing Richard Sherman, Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was forced to address his interest — or lack thereof — in the veteran free-agent cornerback.

“We don’t really get into the details on who’s on our radar, but we certainly do our homework on all players who might be available and what their situation is,” Jones said during a Monday radio interview on 105.3 The Fan.

The question came after NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported “multiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days” to Sherman, the former Seahawks and 49ers All-Pro who has been on the market since February. Seven months later, according to the report, those old employers are now the likeliest landing spots for the 33-year-old, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Sources say the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers touched base with Sherman, 33, last week after they lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting indefinitely with a dislocated elbow,” Pelissero wrote Sunday. “The 49ers also have maintained contact with Sherman since his contract expired in March and, after losing Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, expressed interest in bringing Sherman back later in the season. The Seahawks have been open about their talks with Sherman about a potential reunion, as well.”

McCarthy Addressed Sherman in August

It seems not much has changed regarding the Cowboys’ stance on Sherman. Last month, head coach Mike McCarthy cracked the door for his acquisition but strongly suggested the organization is comfortable with its current stable of cornerbacks.

“Well, the one thing we talk about all the time, we’re always looking, we’re always looking to upgrade and to add,” McCarthy said in an interview on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast. “There’s no question there, but also the salary cap, what’s in front of us, too is something that we’re very focused on, too. I think that’s why you saw, I mean, the 11 draft picks was by design. To be able to select, you know, we had 10 going in, but to be able to have 11 selections this year was very important just in the big picture and the long-term planning for our roster development. So, we’re always looking, but I definitely love the competition that we have on the backend. It’ll be fun to see how this all sorts out.”

McCarthy appears correct in hindsight. Through two games, Dallas’ secondary has notched four interceptions, two of which by star sophomore CB Trevon Diggs, who pulled down a terrific pick of Justin Herbert in Sunday’s upset at Los Angeles. The club is also high on second- and third-round rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, likely negating any interest in Sherman that may have existed.

Sherman Ready to Hit the Field

Whether or not the Cowboys touch base, Sherman is primed to make a splash in the league this season. Nay, based on the aforementioned reporting, the future Hall-of-Famer “expects” to make a splash.