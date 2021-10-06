Dak Prescott’s Brother Tad Teased Failed Cowboys Roster Move

It did not take long for the Stephon Gilmore rumors to heat up connecting the four-time Pro Bowl corner to a potential stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott’s brother Tad Prescott let it be known that Gilmore has an affinity for the Cowboys. The older Prescott wanted to see Gilmore team up with emerging Cowboys star Trevon Diggs.

“The Patriots releasing Stephon Gilmore. He told me 4 yrs ago he wanted to be a Cowboy. He and Diggs on the field together?” Tad Prescott tweeted after news broke of Gilmore’s release.

Hours later, the Panthers traded for Gilmore for a future sixth-round pick squashing any hope of the corner landing with the Cowboys.

There may have been mutual interest but the big question is whether the Cowboys were willing to pay up for Gilmore. The four-time Pro Bowl corner is seeking a long-term contract with a $15 million annual salary, per USA Today’s Josina Anderson.

“Re Stephon Gilmore’s (quad) release this am, I’m told the situation remained in a quagmire: ‘It was a catch 22. They wouldn’t pay him until (he was) healthy, but they also wanted him to play 75-80%,'” Anderson noted in a series of tweets. “Now, I’m told his quad is ‘good,’ & he still wants to be paid like a top corner. My understanding is that SFA CB Stephon Gilmore who was set to earn $7M in base salary this season is looking to earn at least $15M a year on the open market now. There are several teams that can look to bolster their secondary with attrition already kicking in by week 5.”

Diggs & Gilmore Would Have Made for an ‘Insane’ Corner Duo, Says Michael Irvin

Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin was on board with the team adding Gilmore, but the Hall of Famer had a condition that he wanted to be met before Dallas made a move. During an interview with Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan, Irvin emphasized that the Cowboys should only sign Gilmore if it did not interfere with Diggs’ development. If Diggs was on board with the signing, Irvin described the potential corner duo as “insane.”

“Now, if you can get ’em both, and if Gilmore’s attitude is in the right place, his head is in the right place, he understands,” Irvin explained. “Then you talk to Diggs, and he’s squared away with it. And Diggs is the kind of dude that can pick up all kinds of information and Gilmore’s a smart dude. Now, you’re talking about learning from somebody like that. That would be insane. Now, I don’t know where you’re going to find all that money, but boy, that would be one helluva pickup.”

Jones on Adding Veterans: ‘We Have Some Serious Talent in Our Young Secondary’

As we are seeing with the release of Jaylon Smith, the Cowboys are making it a point to emphasize developing their young players on defense. With rookie corner Kelvin Joseph set to return to the field soon, the Cowboys may have been reluctant to add Gilmore for more than just financial reasons. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why the team did not sign Richard Sherman.

“Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan if the Cowboys had any interest in Richard Sherman: ‘In general, we have some serious talent in our young secondary. At this point, I don’t want to do anything to progress-stop using that talent,'” The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted on October 1st.