Former Longtime Cowboys WR Joins New Football League

Terrance Williams — remember him? — is taking his talents to a little-known professional pigskin confederation.

As announced via Twitter earlier this week, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League, a 12-team association, formed in 2008, that plays 14 games per year.

Welcome Aboard 🏴‍☠️@TerranceWill2 Lets make him feel at home Pirate Nation! pic.twitter.com/XjITOmz0hJ — Massachusetts Pirates (@mass_pirates) April 15, 2021

Dallas Tenure

A third-round choice in the 2013 NFL draft, Williams played six seasons with the Cowboys, totaling 232 receptions for 3,377 yards and 20 touchdowns across 83 career games and 68 starts. His most productive professional campaign came in 2015 when he tallied 52 grabs for 840 yards and three TDs. He’s perhaps best known for catching legendary quarterback Tony Romo’s final touchdown pass.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Williams said in 2017, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Just ‘cause Tony is still my bro. That’s something when you grow up watching and you’re in high school and college and thinking you’ll never play with this guy.

“Just to know you caught his last touchdown means the world. When I finally sit back down and think about it, then that’s when it’ll hit me. It was his final one, so it felt pretty good.”

Following an injury- and suspension-marred 2018, the Cowboys declined to exercise Williams’ contract option, sending him to free agency. He drew no interest on the open market during the 2019 offseason, forcing him to settle for a spot on the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in Vince McMahon’s since-defunct startup.

Williams, 31, was a local product before joining the Cowboys, having played collegiately at Baylor, where he collected 202 receptions for 3,334 yards and 27 TDs, earning First-Team All-Big 12 and unanimous All-American honors in 2012.

CeeDee Not Changing Numbers

As for current Cowboys receivers, impressive now-sophomore CeeDee Lamb, after teasing a single-digit jersey number switch, announced he will be “sticking with” the digits bestowed onto him by team owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

“I’m sticking with 88 it grew on me just that fast,” Lamb said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “88 is definitely my number. I love No. 2 for sure. I’m going to retire that in my mind but 88 is definitely it for me.”

Lamb explored moving to No. 2, his number at Oklahoma, following the revelation that the NFL is expected to relax its strict jersey rules. He was among several Cowboys players, including fellow WR Michael Gallup and linebacker Jaylon Smith, who teased such a move.

Lamb was strongarmed into rocking No. 88 upon being selected in the first round of the 2020 draft. He became the 12th player in franchise history to don the number — the first since Dez Bryant — which is associated with some of the greatest players in team and league lore, including Hall of Fame WR Michael Irvin and Ring of Honor inductee Drew Pearson.

