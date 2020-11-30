Terrell Owens Calls for Cowboys to ‘Fire’ GM Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys are in such bad shape, per Terrell Owens, that an organizational housecleaning is warranted. Starting at the very top.

Reacting to Dallas’ blowout loss on Thanksgiving, the mercurial Hall-of-Fame wide receiver recommended Jerry Jones — the general manager, not the owner — receive his pink-slip.

“They should fire the GENERAL MANAGER!!!” Owens tweeted in response to a fan question about firing Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.



They should fire the GENERAL MANAGER!!! https://t.co/7vHEJAX6Vn — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) November 27, 2020

Some of Owens’ followers pointed out that this may be a case of sour grapes; the six-time Pro Bowler played for the Cowboys from 2006-08 and was “blindsided” by his 2009 release. He’d spend the next decade railing against Jones and the club’s front office.

“Hey Jerry Jones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance! I knew they were going to Jason Witten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back,” Owens tweeted in 2019, calling for the firing of then-coach Jason Garrett.

Obviously, his suggestion will fall on the deafest of ears as Jones won’t terminate himself. But it’s a point worth floating with the Cowboys falling to 3-8, swept by rival Washington for the first time since 2012.

Despite the lost year, though, Jones reaffirmed his belief in the embattled McCarthy and tamped down speculation over Dallas “tanking” (read: losing intentionally) for a better draft pick.

“There’s really not a decision here on our team with tanking,” he said Friday, via ESPN. “Let me be real clear here, and I’m not offended by the conversation at all, and I understand what you’re talking about. That’s just not going to be the case.”

Reaction to T.O.’s Tweet

While his message resonated with a chunk of the frustrated Cowboys fan base, Owens had to be surprised by the number of people who would sooner dump McCarthy, in his first season as HC, rather than Jones, who last oversaw a Super Bowl campaign in 1995.

“They should fire the entire coaching staff along with the GM. To much pride and history in this team to continue to put the BS on the field !!!!!!” one user responded.

“Yeah the GM who has by far the best drafts in football year in and year out. Cowboys have one of the best rosters in football and 70% are sidelined or being held back by coaching,” another said.

Others cited Dallas’ injury-decimated roster as Jones’ (and McCarthy’s) built-in alibi for 2020.

“No it’s better that we lose out. Should have lost last week. Starting QB, 2 starting tackles Starting guard and defense is terrible. If we win division where are we going. We need top picks!!! Defense back LB, End,” one user tweeted.

“offensive line is decimated. hard to overcome this,” another added.

