Terrell Owens Blasts Jerry Jones, Calls on Him to Sell the Dallas Cowboys

Terrell Owens believes he knows what ails the Dallas Cowboys and how to restore the once storied franchise to its past glory.

Owens says that the Cowboys‘ 29-year NFC Championship Game drought falls at the feet of owner Jerry Jones.

“With the Cowboys, honestly, I kind of expected that,” Owens said of Dallas’ blowout NFC Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers, during a recent appearance on The Morning Roast with Bonta and Shasky on KGMZ-FM in San Francisco. “And that’s just me being honest. I kind of take myself out of being a fan, I try and take myself out of the biases. But that organization is just not really run well.

Owens spent three seasons in Dallas, from 2006 through 2008, with the Cowboys making the postseason two of those years. But, Owens doesn’t believe that the Cowboys are going to have any real chance of winning a Super Bowl so long as Jones is the owner.

“I think in order for that team to really win, there’s going to have to be some front-office, some hierarchy-type changes,” Owens explained. “Probably starting with the owner and maybe the GM. That’s just me. They’re not going to win anytime soon.”

Jones has final saw over personnel, acting as both the Cowboys’ owner and general manager, which Owens identifies as the organization’s biggest hurdle to turning things around.

“For Jerry Jones, that money is always going to win, whether they win or lose or draw. So it doesn’t matter what they do,” Owens said. “So these Cowboys fans, they can keep crying. The best thing they can do is boycott going to some of those Cowboy games for a number of years until they till they get to at least the NFC Championship.”

Jerry Jones Believes Dallas Cowboys are ‘Close’ to Reaching Goals

In the aftermath of the Dallas Cowboys’ crushing playoff loss to the Packers, Jones called the defeat the ‘most surprising’ of his tenure as owner.

But, despite Jones’ shock in dropping the NFC Wild Card game 48-32, the Cowboys’ owner is sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy in hopes that continuity holds the key to making major strides towards a Super Bowl.

“I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach,” Jones said in a statement on January 17. “There is great benefit to continuing the team’s progress under Mike’s leadership as our head coach. Specifically, there are many layers of success that have occurred this season as a result of Mike’s approach to leading the team, both with individual players and with our team collectively.”

McCarthy will enter the 2024 season in the final year of his contract, without a new extension, looking to build on a 42-25 record as Cowboys head coach and to make it out of the NFC Divisional round for the first time in Dallas.

Jones, Cowboys Have Work Cut out For Them

In Jones’ responsibilities as general manager, the 81-year-old has his work cut out for him this offseason.

Jones and the Cowboys desperately need to create cap space prior to the 2024 NFL league year opening on March 13. As the offseason begins, the Cowboys are currently projected to be approximately $19.7 million over the cap.

Dallas’ dire cap straights could cost the Cowboys one of quarterback Dak Prescott‘s top targets in the 2023 season, and there are several difficult decisions that need to be made.

Whether it is restructuring Prescott’s contract, making some difficult decisions to make high-priced veterans cap casualties, or approaching star players to rework their contract, expect a busy offseason in Dallas.