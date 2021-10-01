Cowboys Update Tony Pollard’s Status After RB Misses Practice

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday’s practice due to what team insiders are calling “personal reasons.”

Pollard was added to the Cowboys’ Week 4 practice report as a non-injury-related ‘DNP’ (Did Not Practice).

The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken confirmed via a source close to Pollard that the third-year back is “good,” seemingly in no danger of missing Sunday’s game against the 3-0 Carolina Panthers.

“Confirmation: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard appeared on injury report as missing practice for personal reasons. Not injury related,” Gehlken tweeted.

Which was echoed by ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“Tony Pollard was not at Thursday’s practice because of personal reasons. It’s not injury related at all. No worries there,” Archer tweeted.

Pollard Taking the League by Storm

A 2019 fourth-round choice, Pollard has been highly impressive functioning as the backup behind Ezekiel Elliott — so impressive, in fact, that many question whether the former should replace the latter as RB1.

Through three games, the dynamic Pollard has totaled 183 yards and one rushing touchdown on 27 carries, his cumulative yards-per-carry (6.8) dwarfing that of Elliott (4.5). Pollard is averaging 7.4 YPC on first down — second-best in the NFL — with 41% of his totes resulting in a first down or TD, the highest rate among all RBs, according to Pro Football Focus.

Pollard (60) and Elliott (95) combined for 155 ground yards and two scores amid Monday’s 41-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The thunder-and-lightning duo wore down Philadelphia’s stout defensive front, delivering body punches that eventually led to knockout blows from quarterback Dak Prescott, who hung three passing TDs in the 41-21 trouncing.

“You can definitely tell,” Elliott said after the game, per Inside The Star. “You can tell with the O-line pushing them all back five yards. You can tell when we’re going hurry-up and they’re still on the ground cramping up. They definitely felt us.”

Dallas Clears Path for WR to Join Active Roster

Shelved on injured reserve to start the season, wide receiver Malik Turner was designated for return on Thursday, opening a 21-day practice activation window. Turner is eligible to reassume his spot on the 53-man roster at any point during that window.

The 27-year-old former undrafted free agent was initially claimed off waivers by the Cowboys in September 2020 and appeared in six regular-season games, failing to catch a pass. If activated, Turner would slide in as the No. 6 WR behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, and Simi Fehoko.

It’s possible that Turner’s impending return is related to the status of starting WR Michael Gallup, who suffered a calf injury in Dallas’ Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. The injury came with a recovery timetable of 3-5 weeks, potentially sidelining Gallup through the club’s Oct. 17 road contest at New England.

