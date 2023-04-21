Tony Romo Delivers Harsh Truth About Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Tony Romo knows all about the pressure that comes with being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys and had some advice for Dak Prescott after a turnover-heavy season.

Despite missing five games, Prescott led the league in interceptions with 15 during the regular season. Not all of them were his fault but the number was not pretty, with Prescott drawing a lot of criticism for not taking care of the ball.

Prescott has not been known as a mistake-prone quarterback over his career, so there’s hope he could still turn it around next season, especially with an improved receiving corps. Romo believes the best thing Prescott can do is be accountable for the mistakes and do all he can to prevent them from happening again.

“It’s learning, evaluating,” Romo said Thursday from the second annual Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas Country Club, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “The year you have the most interceptions, sometimes you have three other years that could have been right around that [high number]. But you have four balls dropped in two games that were easy interceptions, but they didn’t catch them. And there were years like the year I had the most [interceptions], six balls you could say should have been caught by our team and so that still falls on you. That’s why you play quarterback because it’s your job to overcome it.”

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Working With Dak Prescott on INTs

The Cowboys made a shift on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and putting head coach Mike McCarthy in charge of play-calling. McCarthy said he and Prescott have already spent time talking about his turnovers.

“Definitely, we spent some time,” McCarthy said in March, via the team’s official website. “He was in for the captains workout. So he came up and spent about four hours with (quarterbacks coach) Scott (Tolzien) and I. And we went back and looked at his decision-making opportunities and the interceptions and potential interceptions and just talking through it.” Romo’s advice was for Prescott to mentally go through the situations and what transpired. “Where you literally, mentally, think about what you thought before the play, the situation,” Romo said. “What was the score? What did I go into the game thinking they were going to run? Was it something they did schematically or was it a physical error?”

Tony Romo Feels Cowboys in Right Position to Contend

Dak Prescott now owns the highest interception percentage in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/5vX18hpmKE — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) December 18, 2022

The Cowboys have finished the last two seasons with 12 wins, only to be met with disappointment in the postseason. Romo feels like Dallas is close but just needs things to unfold the right way in a deep playoff field.

“I mean, they’ve been so close here for a while,” Romo said. “I would say, among the teams in the playoffs, this was probably as deep from one to about five or six that could win a championship. And Dallas was right there, you know, with the Eagles, with the Chiefs and everyone else. Anyone could have won on any given day.”

The Cowboys have had a solid offseason, adding Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore via trade and retaining a lot of key pieces in free agency. Perhaps it’s those moves that give Dallas enough juice to get back atop the NFL mountain.