Proposed Trade Has Cowboys Landing Patriots Quarterback for Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys failed to address the backup quarterback position this offseason, but there is still time to make a move prior to Week 1. Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan suggested a trade proposal that helps both the Cowboys and Patriots fill an immediate need. The proposal has the Cowboys landing Jarrett Stidham in exchange for receiver Cedric Wilson.

“Therefore, it’s off to Dallas for Stidham, who holds the door for fourth-year wideout Cedrick Wilson as he exits,” Callahan explained. “Wilson had 20 touches for 177 yards and two touchdowns last season as the Cowboys’ No. 4 receiver. He originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick from Boise State in 2018, then missed his rookie year with a torn labrum and split the 2019 season between Dallas’ active roster and practice squad.

“…Somehow, Dallas still needs a backup quarterback, with only Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert on the roster. Stidham’s tools could tempt the Cowboys on their own, or they might take confidence in the coaching he’s received from Josh McDaniels. Stidham’s contract is also cheaper than Wilson’s, and twice as long, after the 6-foot-5, 188-pound wideout returned on a 1-year, restricted free agent tender in April. If Noah Brown or fifth-round rookie receiver Semi Fehoko can pull even with Wilson on Dallas’ depth chart this summer, he becomes the definition of expendable. Both teams are dealing from a position of surplus here.”

Stidham is a luxury for the Patriots who already have Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer on the roster. Wilson gives the Patriots another receiver to compete at a position that has underperformed in recent years.

Stidham Was a Highly-Touted QB Prospect Coming out of Auburn in 2019

Stidham has done little to fill NFL teams with confidence since being a highly-touted Auburn prospect selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. There was some buzz Stidham could be the heir apparent to Tom Brady, but the quarterback has not shown enough to prove he is a starting-caliber player.

Stidham threw for 256 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 50 percent of his passes in his five appearances last season. The good news is the Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, and Stidham would be asked to play a different role in Dallas as the clear backup.

The Cowboys Are Headed for a 3-Way Backup Quarterback Battle

As things stand now, the Cowboys will have a three-way competition to be the No. 2 quarterback with Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci all taking snaps in training camp. It is surprising the Cowboys failed to bring in a veteran after Andy Dalton departed, especially given Mike McCarthy admitted it was an area that needed improvement.

“You’re always looking to upgrade that position, whether it’s via the draft or free agency,” McCarthy noted in April, per WFAA.com. “I will say we definitely want to add some competition to the room.”

Prescott has been a full participant in training camp after having two surgeries on his injured ankle. In some ways, last season is an argument against investing in a high-level backup quarterback. Dalton was one of the top backups in the league, and the Cowboys were still unable to make the postseason.

The Cowboys have plenty of depth at receiver, and Stidham is on a team-friendly contract for a viable backup quarterback. Stidham still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $3.15 million contract and is slated to make $850,000 this season.