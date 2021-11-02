Cowboys Make Final Decision on Potential Trade

The Dallas Cowboys will not be making a deal at the NFL trade deadline, at least according to owner Jerry Jones. Hours before the November 2 deadline was set to pass, Jones squashed the notion that the Cowboys would be making a trade.

“Well, I think you need to stay aware of what other clubs are doing, where they’re looking to improve,” Jones noted during a November 2 interview with Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan. “Of course, all of that goes out the window after today, with the deadline over, I mean, the time to trade over. But again, the things that I’ve seen that were really outstanding and made the best sense was when the phone rings and they come to you.

“That’s all the difference in the world, and it is really hard to go get. You pay a huge price, a premium, when you go get, but if you’ll sit there and take it and then something comes along that just happens to hit you right between the eyes good then that’s something to think about there. But, I don’t look for us to be doing anything today.”

The Cowboys Have All But Ruled out a Potential Trade

Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill also noted the Cowboys are not planning to make a move at the deadline. The Cowboys will have to make room on their roster for several starters who are expected to be activated soon after recovering from injuries.

“Yall know the 6-1 Cowboys aint making a trade today, right?” Hill tweeted on the morning of the trade deadline. “They got additions coming from within in DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Trysten Hill and Michael Gallup that will potentially have more impact than a Von Miller trade. Go back to bed. Holler back at 3 pm.”

Jones: ‘You Weigh the Impact of the Move Relative to Your Overall Plan’

Jones shared a story of the team’s decision to sign Deion Sanders in 1995. The Cowboys owner noted he wrote Sanders’ salary on the board in front of the entire team and asked the players for their thoughts on if they should add the legendary corner. Jones admitted the team’s current success does factor into the front office’s decision on whether to make a move.

“Well, you weigh it, you really do weigh it, and you weigh the impact of the move relative to your overall plan,” Jones added. “Whether it be the cap or whether it be what your plans [are] looking ahead at the draft. Just your whole makeup, everything goes into it. That really is what you have is you have an individual or individuals that’s got the whole picture in their mind. And you can’t just go off with one tangent of a decision here. Everything has to go into it, planning ahead, looking ahead at the players you got, when their contracts are up, all of those things.

“Let me say this, do you put an emphasis on what you’ve got, don’t mess with it, it’s rolling, it’s going good? Do you put an emphasis on the help on the way that we have on our own team? Do you put an emphasis on that you’ve got some young players that you really do want to get out there? Don’t bring a progress stopper, and by all means, you take into consideration the personality, the ethos if you will of who you bring in. They can be very impactful.”