Key Cowboys Starters Are Trade Chips, Says Insider

Whether intentional or otherwise, the Dallas Cowboys sent a message to the team’s veteran defensive players through the draft that nothing is certain heading into next season. It started with the Cowboys selecting Micah Parsons with the No. 12 pick putting the pressure on Leighton Vander Esch along with Jaylon Smith.

Things heated up even more with the addition of Jabril Cox in the fourth round. Dallas first six selections were all defensive players and eight of the team’s 11 picks were also on the same side of the ball.

Days later, the Cowboys declined Vander Esch’s fifth-year option putting his future with the team even more in doubt. Parsons focusing his time at middle linebacker in rookie mini-camp sent a similar message to Smith. All this is partly why CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker believes both Vander Esch and Smith could be on the move by the midseason trade deadline.

“And speaking of LVE, the decision by the Cowboys to not exercise his fifth-year option immediately thrusts him into a contract year in which he’ll now compete directly with Parsons for the right to remain with the club in 2022 and beyond; but this fight isn’t exclusive to the hunter of wolves,” Walker explained. “It also extends to Jaylon Smith, who’s salary is guaranteed for 2021 but that doesn’t preclude a potential trade before the mid-season deadline, sources tell CBS Sports, and certainly applies pressure for him if he’s still on the roster in 2022 — when he’s set to hit the team’s salary cap for a chunky sum of $11.8 million.”

Jaylon Smith on Dan Quinn: ‘He’s Going to Get Some Guys That Are Locked in & Ready to Bounce Back’

There is the possibility that Smith and Vander Esch are able to excel under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. For Vander Esch, the questions are less about his play on the field, and more about the injuries that have unfortunately plagued him throughout his NFL career. During a February interview with NFL Network, Smith relayed his excitement to play under Quinn this season.

“I actually talked with Dan last week, got a chance to chop it up for a while,” Smith said during the week of the Super Bowl. “Just talking about what we’re trying to accomplish and what’s in store. I’m excited to get after it, man. He’s a guy around the league that everyone loves. Very energetic, he’s proven that he can win, and he’s going to get some guys that are locked in and ready to bounce back. Looking forward to it.”

The Additions of Parsons, Neal & Cox Mean There Is a Crowded Linebacker Group

Even before the draft, the signing of Keanu Neal, who brings familiarity with Quinn’s scheme, added more competition to the linebacker group. Quinn will have his hands full trying to balance snaps among Parsons, Smith, Vander Esch, Cox and Neal just to name the team’s top linebackers. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sees the new additions as adding value to Smith and Vander Esch.

“Your base defense when you play with three linebackers off the ball, or two off the ball and one on the ball, it just — I’m trying not to be redundant here — it gives us tremendous flexibility,” McCarthy explained, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It definitely makes Leighton and Jaylon better.”

Yet, if either Parsons or Cox gets off to a fast start this upcoming season, don’t be surprised if the trade rumors heat up. Smith has five more seasons remaining on a six-year, $68.4 million contract and is set to have a $7.2 million salary in 2021.