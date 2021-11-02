Insider Gives Update on Cowboys’ Blockbuster Trade Rumors

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared the team is always “open for business” but the front office is unlikely to make a big splash at the NFL trade deadline. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker described the rumors the Cowboys could land Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack as a “pipe dream” while also reporting the team has “no interest” in acquiring Steelers corner Joe Haden.

“Instead, let’s blow right past names like Marcus Maye, because the Cowboys already have a great problem with depth at the safety position, and despite the recent DUI arrest on Damontae Kazee, he likely won’t face punishment until 2022 — if he does at all,” Walker detailed. “Let’s also push past Joe Haden, sources telling CBS Sports the Cowboys have had no interest in pursuing that trade, and also Kyle Fuller, because Dallas is highly unlikely to trade for a cornerback with the debut of rookie second-round pick Kelvin Joseph coming in the next game or two.

“Oh, and then there is Khalil Mack, one of the biggest pipe dreams going, but the play of Gregory (who’ll need his rubies in 2022 and beyond) and the looming return of All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence — combined with Mack’s remaining contract — make any suggestion of the Cowboys trying to strike that deal a laughable one. And while I’d be on board with trading for former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, if they didn’t want to pay him in 2020, they’re not going to want to pay him in 2021 and beyond with more than $40 million in salary remaining on his current deal with the Miami Dolphins.”

The Cowboys Are Unlikely to Make a Deal for Haden

The Cowboys have been mentioned in several hypothetical trade scenarios, but the deadline could quietly pass without Dallas making a deal. A Bleacher Report trade idea had the Cowboys acquiring Haden from the Steelers. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher echoed what Walker reported, the Cowboys do not have an interest in Haden.

“A team source tells me the Cowboys are not presently pursuing such a trade and have not engaged in conversation with the Steelers about Haden,” Fisher explained on October 17. “That doesn’t mean Dallas couldn’t and shouldn’t be buyers ahead of the November 2 NFL trade deadline. …In that spirit, another team source reminds me to ‘never say never.’ But that’s not a confirmation of any present movement, just a general sentiment.”

Cowboys Are ‘Open for Business’ at the Trade Deadline

Overall, the Cowboys sound content to ride with their current roster, especially with several players set to return from the injured list including pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Jones has described the Cowboys as “open for business” at the deadline but admitted the team faces a challenge in fitting the injured players back on the active roster when they become healthy.

“Open for business year-round, absolutely, and that’s common knowledge but absolutely have talked to any numbers of people,” Jones told 105.3 the Fan during an October 22 interview. “On the other end, [we’ve] got a unique situation because we’ve got players coming that we’re going to have to have roster spot room for. And so, we’re busy, we always say well that usually takes care of itself. We’ll have a spot opened by an undetermined or unidentified injury situation but still we’re going to have some real roster challenges to get our guys we are planning on coming back.”