Multiple Teams Exploring Trade for Cowboys’ Former Pro Bowler: Report

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be the subject of trade rumors involving linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. These rumors have heated up after the Cowboys drafted multiple linebackers then declined to pick up Vander Esch’s fifth-year option days later. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported the Cowboys have received calls from several teams about Vander Esch’s availability, but so far the Cowboys have no plans to deal the linebacker.

“The Dallas Cowboys have received ‘exploratory’ trade inquiries from other NFL teams regarding Leighton Vander Esch, a source tells CowboysSI.com, but Dallas has no plan to trade the linebacker,” Fisher detailed.

It may seem peculiar to some fans given the contract decision, but the Cowboys have maintained their desire to keep Vander Esch for the foreseeable future. We will see if the Cowboys keep this plan, but the early indications are the team declining his option has more to do with the price tag.

“We’d like to keep Leighton around here for the next four or five years,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones noted, per Sports Illustrated.

LVE Is Reportedly ‘Very Much’ Part of the Cowboys’ Future Plans

This is not the first report that has indicated the Cowboys are still backing Vander Esch. NFL Network’s Jane Slater previously reported that the Cowboys see Vander Esch as not only part of their plans for this season but would like to eventually sign the linebacker to a longer deal.

“Addressing the Leighton Vander Esch trade rumors, per a source informed…yes there have been other teams interested in the linebacker but I’m told the Cowboys are not interested in a trade and he’s still very much a part of the defensive plan next year and in the future,” Slater tweeted on June 2.

Vander Esch on Competition: ‘I Think It’s Fun: Competing with Each Other, Not Against Each Other’

The Cowboys have been open about Vander Esch’s health being a factor in his future with the team. Vander Esch played in just 10 games last season and nine contests in 2019.

For all their support for Vander Esch, the Cowboys brought in a lot of competition at the position this offseason. After signing Keanu Neal in free agency, the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox. All three are expected to play the majority of their snaps at linebacker. For his part, Vander Esch appears to be taking the added competition in stride.

“I’m just pumped to be a part of a group that has the athleticism and the potential that we have going into this year,” Vander Esch noted, per USA Today. “I mean, I think it’s fun: competing with each other, not against each other. I think that’s the thing about being a good teammate. You’re not trying to compete against somebody that’s on your team. You’re trying to compete with them, because I think that makes everyone better.”

Even if the Cowboys traded Vander Esch, the probable return for the linebacker is a future day two or day three pick. Blogging the Boys recently laid out a few potential trade proposals for the linebacker that centered around either a 2022 or 2023 third-round pick. The Cowboys also have Jaylon Smith who is looking for a bounce-back season, or the linebacker could also be the subject of trade discussions. All this points to the linebacker group as perhaps the most interesting position to watch in Dallas heading into next season.