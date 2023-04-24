Cowboys Confirm Team Is in Trade Discussions: ‘Game-day Decision’

The Dallas Cowboys are nearing closer and closer to the NFL draft, and they’re making it clear they are open to a trade.

Dallas has already made two trades this offseason as a means of acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Otherwise, they’ve focused on extending and restructuring contracts but they could be set for another deal soon.

During a pre-draft press conference, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones confirmed that there are trade discussions happening as they get closer to the draft. That being said, it’s early and there’s nothing “concrete.”

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said there are trade discussions happening, but nothing concrete,” Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken wrote on Twitter on April 24. “‘Very few trades are done in the back end.’ Little sense today on how board will fall. ‘I just think it will be a game-day decision, if you will, on how it evolves.'”

The Cowboys are no stranger to making in-the-moment deals during the NFL draft, but each year is different from the rest. It also matters how the Cowboys evaluate their options, and if trading up is even worth it.

Dallas Speaks on First Round Grades

There may be 32 picks in each edition of the NFL draft, but that doesn’t mean the teams believe that there are 32 players who are “first-round” quality. The Cowboys said as much at their recent presser.

After being prompted with a question about their draft grades, Stephen Jones revealed that they’re still adjusting their grades and that they only consider 15-18 players to be first-round quality.

“That’s still to be determined, we’re still tweaking and have some things that we’re still working on as we move forward. But I think in general, the number will still be fairly close to… 15 to 17 to 18 range should end up being pretty close,” Jones said.

Considering the Cowboys pick at the No. 26 spot, their front office may want to trade up in order to get one of those first-round quality players. On the other hand, a lack of value at their spot could encourage them to trade back for more picks and a better value.

Cowboys Trade Idea Sees Team Move Back

While moving up for a top prospect is exciting, the idea of moving back is enticing as well. More picks plus the chance to snag a steal later in the draft feels like killing two birds with one stone.

ESPN insider Bill Barnwell recently suggested a trade back for the Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts that would take them out of the first round but would get them an extra pick this year and in 2024.

“After trading a pair of late-round picks to acquire crucial veterans Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, the Cowboys might want to use a small trade down to help replenish their draft capital. They should be looking at running back and tight end and depth along the line of scrimmage, and those are positions they should be comfortable attacking on Days 2 and 3,” Barnwell wrote.

Barnwell’s trade idea would see Dallas swap the 26th overall pick for the Colts’ 35th overall pick, as well as their fourth-round pick in both 2023 and 2024. The Cowboys could use the draft capital considering they only have seven picks this year.