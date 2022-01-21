Rare Blockbuster Trade ‘Best Thing’ Cowboys Can Do, Says Ex-NFL Exec

The Dallas Cowboys are beginning a long offseason, and head coach Mike McCarthy’s end-of-the-year press conference has quieted speculation about his job security for now. Prior to McCarthy’s most recent comments about his future, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi urged Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to consider making a run at Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The tenured coach is still under contract with the Saints, and the Cowboys would likely have to pull off a rare trade for the coach. While it does not happen often, there is some precedent for this kind of deal as we have seen coaches like Bill Belichick and Jon Gruden traded in the past. Lombardi called making a move for Payton the “best thing” Jones could do this offseason.

“I think it’s hard for Jerry, right?” Lombardi explained during the January 17 episode of The GM Shuffle podcast. “Because if you bring Sean in you gotta give up control. It was hard for him to do it with [Bill] Parcells, but he needed a stadium, right? Jerry needed a stadium. He needed to build that, and Parcells helped him build that. Parcells helped him get that thing.

“…But Jerry’s 79 years old, right? At some point, you gotta say to yourself, ‘I want to win another one. I gotta win one.’ And I think that phone call to Sean Payton would be the best thing he could do. Whether he does it or not, that remains to be seen.”

What Would the Cowboys Have to Trade to Land Payton?





What Would You Give Up To Get Sean Payton As Cowboys Head Coach? | Nosebleed Seats Though Mike McCarthy is likely to stay as Cowboys head coach at this point, it hasn't stopped people from dreaming about other options. One frequently mentioned option is former Cowboys assistant Sean Payton, the current head coach of the New Orleans Saints. What would you give up to get Payton to Dallas, and would the… 2022-01-20T02:00:19Z

Trading for a head coach is not quite like attempting to make a deal for a franchise quarterback, but it would still likely cost the Cowboys some draft picks. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently outlined the history of NFL coaches being traded and reported the Browns were close to landing Jim Harbaugh from the 49ers for a pair of third-round picks in 2014 before the now-Michigan man opted to remain in San Francisco. One important note, Jones would need to not only fire McCarthy but sign Payton to a new contract.

“The piece that blew up the Harbaugh trade is an important one,” Breer noted on December 3. “This isn’t like trading a player. The contract doesn’t travel with the coach like it does with a player. And the coach has the power to put an end to any discussions by simply deciding he doesn’t want to go.”

Former Jets general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum described a potential coach trade as “very complicated.” Yet, it is not impossible as Tannenbaum was part of a Jets team that traded Bill Belichick to the Patriots for multiple picks.

“They’re very hard to do,” Tannenbaum admitted to Breer. “There’s a lot of moving parts. It’s rare for a reason—you have to have an agreement between the teams, between the coach and his new team, and a comfort level from ownership in letting a head coach walk to another place. It’s very complicated.”

Belichick, Parecells & Gruden Are Among the NFL Coaches Who Have Been Traded





Could Payton be added to the short list of coaches that have been traded? Over the years, Jones has made no secret about his affinity for the former Cowboys assistant coach.

According to Spotrac, Payton’s current contract ends after the 2022 season and if his time in New Orleans is nearing a close there is a slight chance the Saints would seek some compensation. Breer detailed the most recent NFL coaching swaps and their compensation packages.

“In 1997, the Jets traded their ‘99 first-round pick, ‘98 second-round pick, and ‘97 third- and fourth-round picks to the Patriots for Bill Parcells (the league made the Jets throw in a $300,000 donation to Patriots charities too, just to show that everyone got along in the end),” Breer wrote. “Three years later, the Jets traded Bill Belichick, and fifth- and seventh-round picks to New England for first-, and fourth and seventh-round picks.

“Two years after that, in 2002, the Buccaneers traded first-round and second-round picks in both ‘02 and ‘03 to the Raiders for Jon Gruden. And four years after that, the Chiefs threw the Jets a fourth-round pick to expedite Kansas City’s hire of Herm Edwards, with New York and Edwards’s conducting a sort of mutual parting, and Edwards’s having a long-standing relationship with Chiefs GM Carl Peterson.”

All indications are the Cowboys are going with McCarthy once again for next season. One way for Jones to avoid giving up any draft capital for Payton? The Cowboys could wait until next offseason when Payton would be able to sign with another team as a free agent, and McCarthy’s seat will be even hotter if Dallas has another early postseason exit.