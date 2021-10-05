Multiple NFL Teams Pushed Cowboys to Trade Starter, Says Agent

NFL agent Erik Burkhardt revealed that his client Terence Steele has been pursued by multiple teams looking to make a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Burkhardt’s comments indicate that the Cowboys received trade inquiries about Steele in the preseason, but the offensive lineman has only helped his stock as he continues to start in place of suspended right tackle La’el Collins.

“@terencesteele78 may be the hardest working & most dedicated client I have ever represented,” Burkhardt tweeted. “He’s just on another level. All of that work is paying off. I believe multiple teams called the Cowboys this preseason to trade for him bc they see his tremendous upside & future. 📈”

Steele Earned ‘Serious Props’ From an NFL Pro Personnel Staffer

Burkhardt retweeted Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson’s praise of Steele’s play so far this season. Through the first four games, Steele has earned a 71.6 from Pro Football Focus. This is up considerably from Steele’s dismal 50.3 grade in 2020.

“Spoke to a pro personnel guy who is doing some advance work on the Cowboys…right tackle Terence Steele got some serious props,” Robinson said on Twitter. “This evaluator says Steele looks like one of the most improved players on the Dallas roster this season.”

NFL teams might find it hard to acquire Steele given Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ affinity for the offensive lineman. After the Cowboys’ Week 2 win over the Chargers, Jones called Steele one of his “heroes of the game.”

“One of my heroes of the game was Steele, our right tackle,” Jones told Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan. “I just felt he was outstanding and really felt that he would be in this lineup when we lost Collins because he’s been so consistent. He’s really been the most consistent tackle that we’ve had there during training camp, because La’el was in and out quite a bit and the one that I thought, personally, was the guy that could give you the most consistent [play] was Steele.”

Steele Is Under Contract With the Cowboys Through 2022

Steele is under contract through 2022 as part of his three-year, $2.29 million deal. The tackle’s $780,000 salary makes him an attractive trade target, and it will be interesting to see how the Cowboys handle the situation when Collins returns from suspension. Collins cited having increased confidence as a major reason for his improved play this season.

“To play in this league, you have to have major confidence in yourself,” Steele noted, per The Athletic. “I worked my butt off this whole offseason, just for this moment, to prepare for this moment. I still have to continue to build off this. …I feel more comfortable out here for sure than last year. I didn’t have a preseason. I do feel more confident this year in my abilities.”

It will be worth watching to see if the Cowboys receive an offer for Steele that they cannot refuse. Given the importance of having depth on the offensive line, fans can expect the Cowboys to hang on to Steele even after Collins returns to the lineup.