Trade Scenario Fills Cowboys’ Need With a ‘Playmaker’ Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys could fill a major need with this trade.

As proposed by CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, one move that the Cowboys should make is for former Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. DeArdo stresses that Dallas needs to add another pass-catching option — especially considering starting tight end Dalton Schultz has been slowed down due to his PCL injury.

“Given Dalton Schultz’s current knee injury, acquiring Gesicki makes a lot of sense,” says DeArdo. “Gesicki has proven to be a highly-productive player when given the opportunity. The five-year veteran caught 13 touchdowns over a three-year span while eclipsing the 700-yard receiving mark in consecutive seasons. Gesicki would represent the Cowboys’ best playmaker at tight end since Jason Witten, the greatest tight end in franchise annals.”

Dolphins Continue to Listen to Offers for Gesicki

The 27-year-old tight end is quite the physical specimen at 6-foot-6, 247 pounds. Through six games this season, Gesicki has caught 15 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns. However, his playing time has decreased under new head coach Mike McDaniel in comparison to when Brian Flores was coaching the Dolphins. Gesicki has seen action on 52 percent of the offensive snaps this year in comparison to 72 percent last season.

A large part of his decline in playing time has to do with Gesicki’s lack of blocking ability, While he’s clearly one of the more talented receiving tight ends in the league, his blocking leaves a lot to be desired. According to Pro Football Focus, Gesicki posted a 70.8 receiving grade last season, ranking 13th among players at his position with at least 30 targets. However, his pass-blocking grade (36.6) ranked as the second-worst among starting tight ends.

The veteran tight end has been the subject of trade rumors since prior to the start of the season. According to a recent report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Miami is still willing to listen to offers for Gesicki.

“Sources say Miami is in the “we’re-willing-to-listen” phase with Gesicki, but isn’t quite shopping his services to other teams,” reported Fowler on Tuesday, October 18. Execs I’ve talked to don’t want much to do with his $10.9 million franchise tag and find it odd Miami placed the tag on him in March to sit him on the bench.”

Gesicki is Essentially a Big Wide Receiver

The former second-round draft pick has proven he can be one of the better receiving tight ends when featured in an offense. That’s an opportunity that he won’t receive with the Dolphins. However, the Cowboys could use his services due to Schultz’s injury.

Gesicki is a more dynamic tight end than Schultz — 11.3 yards per reception for his career compared to Schultz’s 10.0 yards per reception — and can be lined up in the slot to compensate for Dallas’ lack of depth at wide receiver. According to PFF, Gesicki has lined up in the slot 56.1 percent of the time this season and during 60.3 percent of his career snaps. In other words, he’s essentially a slot receiver.

Considering James Washington remains out due to injury and Jalen Tolbert has failed to even crack the rotation for playing time, Gesicki can more than fill the void for the Cowboys.

With the Dolphins eager to trade Gesicki, it likely wouldn’t take more than a late-round draft pick to acquire the young tight end.