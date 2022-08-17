Cowboys Pointed to as Potential Home for Former Eagles WR

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some depth at the wide receiver position and could decide to turn to a former division rival in Travis Fulgham.

Fulgham was let go by the Denver Broncos in their first wave of roster cuts on Tuesday and is looking for his next NFL home. The former sixth-round pick of the Lions isn’t coming off a tremendous year, appearing in just one game as he spent time with the Dolphins and Broncos practice squads.

However, the Old Dominion product showed upside with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, notching 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns. Cowboys insider Ed Werder of ESPN thinks the Cowboys could take a look at Fulgham.

“Cowboys have WR need. Should be familiar with Fulgham since he played in NFC East and Cowboys just finished joint practice and preseason game with Broncos. They decide whether he’s an upgrade,” Werder tweeted on August 16.

Fulgham caught just one pass in the preseason game against the Cowboys for 11 yards. He did snag 10 catches for 105 yards over two games against Dallas during his breakout season in 2020.

Cowboys Facing Uncertainty at Wide Receiver Position

Dallas faces uncertainty at the wide receiver position beyond CeeDee Lamb after Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson moved on this offseason. The team will also be without Michael Gallup and James Washington to begin the year, which means there will be an opportunity for someone to step up to fill the void.

Jalen Tolbert and undrafted Dennis Houston have been mixing it up with the first team, while Noah Brown, Semi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin are expected to fit into the equation as well.

The Cowboys do have some other options in the passing game, including tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Tony Pollard, who has been working out of the slot. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t been overeager to add wide receiver help, expressing trust in franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to guide them through.

“He can do that. I especially think he can do it with what we’re trying to do with [running back Tony] Pollard or what we’re trying to do with [tight end Dalton] Schultz,” Jones said. “You know Dak’s going to take it to the right guy. … Dak’s going to go as good as anybody there is out here throwing the ball at what the defense gives you.”

That being said, Fulgham could be an interesting, low-cost prospect the Cowboys could examine for the final weeks of the preseason.

Cowboys Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

The Cowboys needed to trim their roster down by Tuesday and issued their first wave of cuts. Cornerback Kyron Brown, fullback Ryan Nall, tight end Ian Bunting, undrafted rookie wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and defensive tackle Austin Faoliu were waived by Dallas ahead of their second preseason tilt against the Chargers on Saturday.

The roster has to get down to 80 by next week Tuesday and then the Cowboys will face a tougher decision as they form their final 53-man roster.

A variety of names have been mentioned as “on the bubble,” including receiver Noah Brown, pass-rusher Dante Fowler and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.