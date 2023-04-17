Cowboys Slated Starter ‘Far-Fetched’ as Favorite to Keep Job

The Dallas Cowboys have a kicker issue and it’s unlikely the solution is currently on the roster right now.

Tristan Vizcaino is the only kicker currently under contract for the Cowboys. Vizcaino was originally brought on during the postseason last year as an insurance policy with Brett Maher struggling. He never saw action but the Cowboys decided to bring him back this offseason.

He has hit 11 of 12 of his career field goal attempts and 15 of 20 extra-point tries over four NFL seasons. Despite his lack of experience, Vizcaino is well-traveled, having kicked for four teams and being a part of even more practice squads.

But there are doubts that he’s any kind of “favorite” to keep the job. Cowboys insider David Moore of the Dallas Morning News believes there will be a significant kicker competition this offseason — whether that’s with a rookie or an established veteran.

“Tristan who? Does that answer the question? Vizcaino will compete for the job, but listing him as the favorite is far-fetched,” Moore said in response to a question about Vizcaino being the “favorite” for the job. “Jake Moody (Michigan) and Chad Ryland (Maryland) are regarded as the best kickers in this draft, and one or both is a possibility of being taken late in Day 3. But expect the Cowboys to bring a couple of kickers in — one young prospect and a veteran — to compete during the offseason with the two most promising advancing to training camp.”

Cowboys Said They Plan to ‘Start Over’ at Kicker

The Cowboys appeared to have found a solution to their kicking woes with Brett Maher. During the regular season, Maher had a strong campaign. He connected on 29 of 32 field-goal attempts and was especially good from deep. He hit nine of 11 attempts from 50 yards or longer. Maher was also 50 of 53 extra-point attempts in 17 regular season games, which made his postseason swoon even more unexpected.

Maher missed five of six PAT attempts in the postseason, including four in a 31-14 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Maher was on just a one-year deal and is now a free agent. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones told reporters in February that the team plans to “start over” at the position, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Cowboys Projected to Draft Kicker

Dane Brugler of The Athletic went through the tall task of projecting every pick in the draft. In the fifth round he has the Cowboys selecting Jake Moody, a kicker out of Michigan.

Here’s the draft breakdown on Moody via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

“Moody has just two seasons as a full-time kicker but he was a consistent performer who could pull the team to wins when the offense sputtered,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s very reliable on kicks shorter than 40 yards but has been less consistent from longer distances. He’s capable on kickoffs and strikes the ball with consistency, so he should get a shot a chance to compete for a roster spot in camp.”

If the Cowboys don’t draft a kicker, they could choose to patch the hole with an established veteran. A couple of vets who are available are Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby.