Cowboys Make Final Call on Bringing Back 4-Time Pro Bowl Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys don’t have any plans to bring back TY Hilton next season after his brief stint with the squad last year.

The Cowboys signed Hilton last year in December, bringing him in as a late addition to add some veteran depth the wide receiver corps. He had some moments, including a clutch 52-yard catch against the Philadelphia Eagles to convert a 3rd-and-30 in Week 16 win.

Hilton proved he was healthy and that he still knows how to get behind a defense. However, he wasn’t a game-changer for the Cowboys, finishing with seven catches for 121 yards in three games.

Dallas has added some depth to their pass-catchers with the addition of Brandin Cooks and right now re-signing Hilton is “not a priority” for the Cowboys, per Mike Fisher of FanNation.

“We asked a team source about the viability of a return to the roster for Hilton, who jumped off the couch late last season and successfully filled a void in the wide receiver room,” Fisher reported. “The answer: ‘T.Y. is not a priority at this time.'”

That appears to be a nice way to say it isn’t happening.

Cowboys Hopeful Michael Gallup Can Rebound After Down Year

A big part of the equation for the Cowboys will be Michael Gallup, who didn’t look like himself last season. Gallup was coming off surgery for an ACL tear and struggled to find his rhythm. He also had arthroscopic surgery on his knee and ankle shortly after the season ended, another sign that he wasn’t 100% during the year.

Gallup finished with 39 catches for a career-low 424 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys expect him to be a larger part of the equation next season in the passing game.

“I think Michael Gallup has a great chance to take the next step,” EVP Stephen Jones said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “Know what he can do. Coming off a major ACL, I think it’s pretty typical, you know, that guys improve, [and] from the first year to the second year is usually the jump. And I fully expect Michael to do that, and then I think we’ve got a good competitive group after that. Can we look at maybe improving it? Absolutely.”

Stephen Jones: “Michael Gallup has a great chance to take the next step in terms of what he can do. Coming off a major ACL, I think it’s pretty typical that guys improve from the first year to the second year. There’s usually a jump. And I fully expect Michael to do that.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 28, 2023

If Gallup looks like the player he was previously, the Cowboys will be in business with Cooks and CeeDee Lamb atop the depth chart.

Questions Remain About Jalen Tolbert’s Future

Another wide receiver that could be in the mix is Jalen Tolbert, who is coming off a massively disappointing rookie season.

Tolbert was a third-round pick last season and came in with significant expectations, with the Cowboys hoping he could help fill the void left by the departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson.

However, that didn’t work out as planned. He appeared in just eight games, catching two passes for 12 yards.

Tolbert recently shared some photos working out with quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason. So perhaps he’ll enter next year with some extra momentum and motivation to overcome his rough rookie outing.