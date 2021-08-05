Cowboys Predicted to Make ‘Bold’ QB Move in Training Camp

No news is good news for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert, the tenuous No. 2 behind dinged-up franchise cornerstone Dak Prescott. The Cowboys worked out several free-agent QBs this offseason but chose not to bring in fresh blood to the sport’s most important position.

That, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer, was by design. Meaning Gilbert already won the job — Archer’s “bold prediction” for training camp.

“Many folks expect them to do so, especially with Dak Prescott dealing with a minor muscle strain in his right shoulder that has limited his throwing early in camp. But they won’t,” Archer said of the team signing a veteran backup. “With a $40 million-a-year starter, it’s difficult to allocate $3 million to $5 million on a solid veteran. They’ll go with Garrett Gilbert as their No. 2 quarterback. Despite just one career start, the Cowboys like Gilbert’s ability to control the huddle and understand what needs to get done.”

With Prescott (shoulder) ruled out, Gilbert is expected to start Thursday’s preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers before giving way to interim second- and third-stringers Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush, respectively.

All eyes will be on Gilbert, a big-armed former AAF star and, as mentioned, a favorite of the Cowboys’ decision-makers. So long as the 30-year-old Texas native does not faceplant on national television, his place atop the depth chart — temporary as it is — should further crystallize.

“I’ve been on the record saying that player acquisition is 365,” Dallas COO Stephen Jones said recently on 105.3 The Fan, via SI.com. “We looked at some quarterbacks in the spring. I think (offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy) know what they want in a quarterback.

“They really like the guys we have here.”

Dallas May Explore QB Market in Coming Weeks

Just because the Cowboys haven’t signed an out-of-house signal-caller doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t. There remains a chance that Prescott’s clipboard-holder isn’t yet on the roster; he might be found later this preseason as teams begin forming their regular-season squads.

“Yes. And that is pretty much what every team does at every position,” wrote Nick Eatman of the official Cowboys website. “You sign players in the offseason and teach them the scheme. They go out and practice and in most cases, get to play in the preseason games. If at that point, you don’t think the position is good enough to enter the season, you go on the outside and look for help. At quarterback, this injury to Dak will give Gilbert and Rush and even DiNucci more reps to show the staff what they’ve got. So that is a silver lining because it’s not a major setback but enough to give us a better idea for the No. 2 spot.”

