Former Cowboys Head Coach ‘Ready And Available’ to Return in 2021

The son of Bum is desperate to get back into the NFL’s good graces.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, former Dallas Cowboys head coach and longtime defensive whiz Wade Phillips divulged his deaf-eared interest in landing a job — any job — with a team — any team — for the 2021 campaign.

“I am ready to retire from retirement! I am ready and available. Let’s win,” Phillips tweeted.

Phillips last coached in 2019 as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator, a position he’d held since 2017. The 73-year-old was forced into an early yet unofficial retirement after the Rams opted not to renew his contract last season. This prompted various social media missives regarding his unemployment and offers of his services to prospective suitors, as well as boasts of his professional accomplishments.

“Watching and waiting the League not one team. Just looking to see if I can get an opportunity to help someone Win,” Phillips tweeted on Oct. 7.

“Thanks to all the Twitter people that want to hire me— doesn’t get me a job but makes me feel better,” he tweeted on Sept. 28.

“With the NFL starting – I find myself pulling for the offense so maybe someone will need a defensive coach!” he tweeted on Sept. 8.

“Enjoyed meeting with Odessa High and Odessa Permian high school football coaches— if you want me to meet with staff,group,individuals or fans let me know. Anyone who wants to know more football- I am available,” he tweeted on May 7.

If you’re wondering-It can be done. Changed from 4-3 to 3-4

2011 Texans -10-6 Division champs and playoff win. 2010 Texans 6-10

2015 Broncos-17-4 SB champs

2017 Rams-11-5 division champs. 2016 Rams- 4-12. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 5, 2021

As he mentions, Phillips’ stock peaked in 2015 when, as the Denver Broncos’ DC, he took home a Super Bowl ring on top of AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year honors. He helped transform Denver’s defense from a middling unit into one of the best the sport has ever seen, doing so with uncanny player-relatability and an easy-to-digest system.

Some coaches are better cut out to be No. 2s rather than head men, and Phillips falls into this category. He went 34-22 as Dallas’ HC from 2007-2010, winning just one playoff game, and 16-16 as Denver’s HC from 1993-94. His other stints, including brief interim HC gigs, similarly resulted in little postseason success — a career 1-5 record across 12 years.

The days of Phillips leading a club passed him by a while ago, but he’s forgotten more football than most people, including current NFL coaches, will ever learn. He could absolutely serve an organization well in a potential advisory or senior assistant role.

Perhaps old friend Jerry Jones will explore a reunion as the Cowboys retool their defensive staff under new coordinator Dan Quinn.

Cowboys Coach Could Be Fired, ‘Hunting’ Jobs: Report

Like Mike Nolan and Jim Tomsula, Maurice Linguist could be one-and-done in Dallas. Multiple media reports have intimated that Linguist, the Cowboys’ co-defensive backs coach in 2020, is facing a potential pink slip after the team hired Joe Whitt Jr. as its new secondary coach/passing game coordinator.

According to Bryan Broaddus of Dallas’ official website, Linguist is “hunting a job” following Whitt’s arrival, while it appears fellow DB coach Al Harris is safe from the chopping block.

Linguist, formerly of Texas A&M, oversaw an injury-plagued cornerback unit and a largely ineffectual safety group. The collective contributed to Dallas’ 23rd overall ranking in total yards allowed and 28th overall ranking in scoring.

Ironically, the Cowboys placed highest against the pass, surrendering 227.6 air yards per game — 11th-best in the league. The biggest bright spot was rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, who led the club with three interceptions.

But it did not matter much when the 31st-ranked run defense was ceding 158.8 yards per game, lowlighted by Cleveland’s 307-yard rushing effort in Week 4 and Baltimore’s 294-yard performance in Week 13. The Cowboys gave up the most points (473) in franchise history — 29.6 points per game — blowing past the previous record (436) set in 2010.

