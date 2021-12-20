Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Sends Strong Message With Viral Instagram Post

After a fast start to the season, Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has struggled with a knee injury in recent weeks. Elliott has heard some of the doubts about his play and sent a message to the critics via social media.

“Bet [against] me, Don’t know where they getting they odds from,” Elliott noted on Instagram on December 19.

Elliott had 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ win over the Giants. The Cowboys RB1 also added three receptions for 20 yards in the Week 15 victory.

Here is a look at Elliott’s viral post that has Cowboys fans buzzing.

McCarthy on Elliott’s Injury: ‘I Think Zeke Kind of Turned the Corner There’

The Cowboys appear to be optimistic that Elliott is getting closer to being his normal self on the field. After the Cowboys’ win over the Giants, head coach Mike McCarthy noted that it seemed that Elliott had “turned the corner” with his injury.

“Yeah, I think Zeke kind of turned the corner there,” McCarthy explained during his December 19 press conference. “I think the brace is, as he said, it makes him more stable, so. But yeah, I think really during the course of a week, excuse me, this week he was much better than he was the past two weeks.”

Zeke on Pollard: ‘The Dude’s So Explosive’

The Cowboys received more good news as Tony Pollard returned to the field after being sidelined for Week 14. Elliott admitted it felt good to once again have the Cowboys’ one-two punch in the backfield.

“Oh yeah, it definitely felt good to have Tony back, and I mean the dude’s so explosive,” Elliott told reporters after the Cowboys’ victory over the Giants. “He runs so hard, so elusive. So, I mean definitely felt good to have him back.”

Elliott has emphasized that his injury cannot get worse by playing through the issue. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted at the beginning of the month that he is hoping Elliott’s injury can improve over time.

“If you can push on, then that’s better for you than sitting it out and then you actually, if you have an issue, it improves if you’re able to get through and not injure it more,” Jones said during a December 3 interview with Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan. “He certainly didn’t injure anything any more last night [vs. Saints], and so I really look forward to a powerful and dynamic Zeke as we move on into the last part of this season.”

The Cowboys Offense Has an Ongoing Bet With the Defense on TDs vs. Turnovers

Elliott and the Cowboys offense is part of an ongoing bet that Dak Prescott made with pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. The offense is aiming to have more touchdowns than the Cowboys defense forces turnovers in each game.

“Yeah, it was huge, it was huge, I mean, wish [we] would have turned all of them [turnovers] into touchdowns, obviously as I say,” Prescott revealed during his December 19 postgame press conference. “But it was huge, we have a little bet going on. I’ll let everyone know, defense is kicking our a**, but it’s turnovers versus touchdowns that we’ve we created this week, and they obviously won this one.

“But we’ll make sure that [the bet] carries over and, yeah, they’re doing a great job getting the ball. Front sevens attacking, back ends getting their hands on balls and it’s impressive. It’s great to be a part of, but as I said, we’ve got to reward these guys with touchdowns.”